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Stingray
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Stingray: Announced a groundbreaking partnership with Anuvu - a global provider of highspeed connectivity and entertainment solutions for mobility markets - to bring Stingray's curated audio and video offering to cruise passengers worldwide. Stingray shares T are trading $0.37 at $14.71.
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