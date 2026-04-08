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Condor Energies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Condor Energies Inc.: Provided an operational update on its Uzbekistan project. The Kumli-46 horizontal well was drilled to a total depth of 3,150 meters and includes an 817-meter open-hole lateral section that offsets the previously drilled K-45 vertical well which encountered two primary gas intervals containing high-quality reservoirs. Condor Energies Inc. shares T are trading down $0.15 at $3.07.
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