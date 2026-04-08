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Altius, Bird, Blackline At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $52.66. TNR announced that the Company plans to complete a private placement by Altius Resources Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation for gross aggregate proceeds of approximately CAN$4.2 million
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $43.00. Bird announced this week that it will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 13.
Blackline Safety Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $8.93. Blackline announced today that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management, L.P., pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 30.5 cents. Agnico Eagle Mines announced last week that it has agreed to purchase 19,315,300 units of Cascadia at a price of C$0.26 per Unit for total consideration of C$5,021,978 under a non-brokered private placement
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 92 cents. Coelacanth is currently producing approximately 8,000 boe/d (31% oil and liquids) excluding an additional 1,600 boe/d that is currently shut in but will be back on production before the end of April.
Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 79 cents. Comprehensive Healthcare announced late last month a business development update highlighting continued progress across its commercial pipeline, organizational buildout, and technology investments.
Firm Capital Property Trust Trust Units FCD) Hit a new 52-week High of $6.45. Firm Capital announced Monday that it has entered into binding agreements to purchase a 50% interest in a 10 property, 1,649 site Manufactured Housing Community located in Alberta and Saskatchewan for a purchase price of $218 million.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $22.71. Firan has gone on record as saying it's proud to support the Artemis mission, marking humanity's return to deep space exploration and a renewed journey to the Moon.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $3.72. Lara announced last week that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement and its concurrent non-brokered private placement, for aggregate proceeds to the Company of C$33,750,000 through the issuance of 11,250,000 common shares of the Company
Blue Moon Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $10.11. Last week, Blue Moon successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of the Gage Project, located in Washington County, Southern Utah, from Liberty Gold USA Inc. a subsidiary of Liberty Gold Corp.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $17.77. Mullen Group intends to release its 2026 First Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23.
Nevgold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $1.69. Last week, NevGold announced further metallurgical testwork results on the residual tailings material from the positive Phase II antimony testwork.
Precipitate Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 55 cents. Late last month, Precipitate announced that diamond drilling has commenced at the Pueblo Grande Norte zone of the Company's 100% owned Pueblo Grande Project
Saputo Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $44.17. Late last month, Saputo announced that Linda Mantia has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $43.00. Bird announced this week that it will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 13.
Blackline Safety Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $8.93. Blackline announced today that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management, L.P., pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 30.5 cents. Agnico Eagle Mines announced last week that it has agreed to purchase 19,315,300 units of Cascadia at a price of C$0.26 per Unit for total consideration of C$5,021,978 under a non-brokered private placement
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 92 cents. Coelacanth is currently producing approximately 8,000 boe/d (31% oil and liquids) excluding an additional 1,600 boe/d that is currently shut in but will be back on production before the end of April.
Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 79 cents. Comprehensive Healthcare announced late last month a business development update highlighting continued progress across its commercial pipeline, organizational buildout, and technology investments.
Firm Capital Property Trust Trust Units FCD) Hit a new 52-week High of $6.45. Firm Capital announced Monday that it has entered into binding agreements to purchase a 50% interest in a 10 property, 1,649 site Manufactured Housing Community located in Alberta and Saskatchewan for a purchase price of $218 million.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $22.71. Firan has gone on record as saying it's proud to support the Artemis mission, marking humanity's return to deep space exploration and a renewed journey to the Moon.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $3.72. Lara announced last week that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement and its concurrent non-brokered private placement, for aggregate proceeds to the Company of C$33,750,000 through the issuance of 11,250,000 common shares of the Company
Blue Moon Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $10.11. Last week, Blue Moon successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of the Gage Project, located in Washington County, Southern Utah, from Liberty Gold USA Inc. a subsidiary of Liberty Gold Corp.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $17.77. Mullen Group intends to release its 2026 First Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23.
Nevgold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $1.69. Last week, NevGold announced further metallurgical testwork results on the residual tailings material from the positive Phase II antimony testwork.
Precipitate Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of 55 cents. Late last month, Precipitate announced that diamond drilling has commenced at the Pueblo Grande Norte zone of the Company's 100% owned Pueblo Grande Project
Saputo Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $44.17. Late last month, Saputo announced that Linda Mantia has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director.
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