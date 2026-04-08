MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dios Closes First Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement for $350,000

April 08, 2026 12:37 PM EDT | Source: Dios Exploration Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) ( Dios ) closed the first tranche of $350,000 of previously announced $500,000 non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to this first closing, Dios issued 8,750,000 units of Dios (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit, each consisting of one flow-through Common Share of the capital of Dios and one half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.06 per share for two years from date of issuance.

The use of proceeds will focus on diamond drilling Heberto-Gold discovery and extents on Dios' wholly-owned road accessible Au33 property, James Bay, Quebec.

Heberto-Gold system is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop, gold-in-till, gold-in-soil area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit, near Eastmain1 hydropower facilities.

Common Shares and warrants issued pursuant to this placement are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day, ending on August 8, 2026, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. A $4,000 finder's fees was paid by Dios to an arm's length party.

Under the Offering, an insider of Dios subscribed for 780,000 Units for a total consideration of $31,200, which constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (Regulation 61-101) and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, the insider that participated in the Offering disclosed its interests in the Offering and the directors of Dios who voted in favour of the Offering have determined that the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for respectively under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101 can be relied on as neither the fair market value of the Units issued to the insider, nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceeded 25% of Dios' market capitalization. None of Dios' directors expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by Dios but could not be filed earlier than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering due to the fact that the terms of participation of the non-related party and the related parties in the Offering were not confirmed.

Marie-José Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.







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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marie-José Girard, PresidentTel.: (514) 923-9123

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Source: Dios Exploration Inc.