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James Colter

James Colter


2026-04-08 03:09:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Scholar in Artificial Intelligence applied to Regenerative Competence, University of Calgary
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James obtained his PhD in Biomedical Engineering in 2025 following his BSc in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He is currently a postdoctoral scholar in the Biernaskie group at the University of Calgary, and is passionate about causal and statistical representations of cell and niche state in complex biological systems spanning development, health, aging, disease, and regeneration.

Experience
  • 2025–present Postdoctoral Scholar in Artificial Intelligence applied to Regenerative Competence, University of Calgary
Education
  • 2025 University of Calgary, Biomedical Engineering

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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