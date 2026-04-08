James Colter

James obtained his PhD in Biomedical Engineering in 2025 following his BSc in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He is currently a postdoctoral scholar in the Biernaskie group at the University of Calgary, and is passionate about causal and statistical representations of cell and niche state in complex biological systems spanning development, health, aging, disease, and regeneration.

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