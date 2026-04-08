Beijing has accused Taiwan's authorities of attempting to economically distance the island from mainland China in favor of closer ties with the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, Zhu Fenglian, an official representative of the Taiwan Affairs Office under the State Council of the People's Republic of China, made this statement during a briefing.

She stated that the Taiwanese administration, driven by its own political interests, is taking deliberate steps to weaken economic ties with mainland China. According to Beijing, such actions undermine industrial cooperation and negatively affect the well-being of the island's population.

Zhu Fenglian also commented on the decline in Taiwanese investment in the Chinese economy, as well as Taipei's efforts to expand trade and economic cooperation with the United States under the pretext of strengthening global supply chain security.

According to the Chinese official, statements by Taiwan's authorities about deepening cooperation with Washington in the name of stability reflect a broader intention to pursue independence at any cost. She emphasized that, from Beijing's perspective, such a course lacks public support and is ultimately unsustainable.

Taiwan has operated under its own administration since 1949, when Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek relocated there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing, along with many other countries, considers the island an integral part of China.

Interestingly, despite ongoing political tensions, economic ties between mainland China and Taiwan remain significant. In recent years, China has continued to be one of Taiwan's largest trading partners, highlighting the complex and deeply interconnected nature of their relationship.