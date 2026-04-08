Bayramov, Araqchi Discuss Stability As Ceasefire Takes Hold

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Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The officials exchanged views on the current security situation in the region and the ceasefire that had been recently achieved.

FM Bayramov welcomed the ceasefire, stressing its role in reducing tensions, supporting negotiations, and ensuring stability.

The sides acknowledged the role of the mediator countries, notably friendly and brotherly Pakistan, in facilitating the ceasefire.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of adhering to the ceasefire, highlighting the need to resolve the situation through diplomatic means. Bayramov expressed hope that the talks in Islamabad would be result-oriented and productive.

Minister Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to back initiatives that promote lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region.

The ministers also addressed other matters of mutual concern.