Azerbaijan Explores Mexico's Water Solutions In Push To Broaden Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The mayor of Iztapalapa, Aleida Alavez Ruiz, said she held talks with Seymur Fataliyev focused on urban sustainability and expanding bilateral cooperation between Mexico and Azerbaijan.

According to AzerNEWS, in a post on X, Alavez Ruiz noted that the Azerbaijani diplomat showed particular interest in the rainwater harvesting system being developed by her administration, a project aimed at improving water resilience in one of Mexico City's most densely populated districts. The two sides also explored opportunities for cultural and educational exchanges.

The meeting reflects a broader effort to deepen ties between Mexico and Azerbaijan, which have steadily expanded cooperation in recent years.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, with engagement growing across political, economic and cultural spheres. While trade volumes remain modest, both sides have shown interest in diversifying cooperation, particularly in energy, infrastructure and education.

Azerbaijan's role as an energy exporter and Mexico's experience in water management and urban governance present complementary areas for collaboration. Cultural diplomacy has also played a role, with exchanges in academia and the arts helping to strengthen mutual understanding.

The latest discussions signal a potential shift toward more practical, project-based cooperation at the municipal level, as both countries look to broaden the scope of their partnership beyond traditional diplomatic channels.