Ukraine Follows Established Procedure And Deadlines In Nominating ICC Candidate, Says Mudra

Mudra noted this on her Facebook page, as reported by Ukrinform.

"There was no 'missed deadline' regarding the nomination of Ukraine's candidate to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Despite a wave of loud statements and political speculation, the facts remain: Ukraine is conducting the procedure for nominating a candidate to the ICC within the established deadlines and in accordance with the defined procedure," she wrote.

Mudra noted that for Ukraine, this issue is "not a formality and not just going through the motions."

“This concerns the possibility of a Ukrainian judge serving in one of the key international judicial institutions at a time when our country is fighting daily for justice, accountability, and the supremacy of international law. That is precisely why the selection of the candidate was conducted through an open competitive procedure,” she noted.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President noted that on March 24–26, 2026, the selection committee conducted interviews with the candidates. Based on its review, the committee noted the candidates' professional competence, profound expertise in international law, familiarity with the practices of the International Criminal Court and the Rome Statute, and adherence to appropriate standards of integrity and professional training.

On April 8, 2026, the selection committee identified the candidates for further nomination: Lev Kyshakevych (primary candidate) and Oksana Senatorova (alternate candidate).

“Both candidates are strong, professional, and authoritative lawyers who possess the necessary experience, reputation, and competence to represent Ukraine at the International Criminal Court,” she noted.

Mudra noted that Lev Kyshakevych is a Supreme Court judge with extensive professional experience and legal practice, while Oksana Senatorova is one of Ukraine's most renowned experts in international criminal law, having worked for many years on issues of international responsibility, international crimes, and the protection of war victims.

“Ukraine has not only failed to derail the process, but has also not missed an opportunity or 'squandered' a single chance. On the contrary, the commission conducted an open competitive selection process, identified strong candidates, and is moving forward toward their official nomination,” the official emphasized.

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The Deputy Head of the Office of the President called for separating real legal and procedural facts from politically motivated comments, emotional posts, and information pollution.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to the topic of international justice, certain political circles are once again attempting to launch not a substantive discussion, but their usual campaign to find 'treason.' But international procedures do not operate according to the logic of Facebook backlashes; they operate according to the logic of law, deadlines, and decisions. And in this case, Ukraine is acting exactly that way-calmly, following procedure, and focused on results. The procedure is ongoing. Decisions have been made. Ukraine is submitting strong candidates," she added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine may submit specific cases of Russian war crimes to international judicial institutions for consideration, including the International Criminal Court and the future Special Tribunal.

Photo: com/iryna