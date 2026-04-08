Marta Kos Welcomes Adoption Of Important Laws In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She stated this on X, according to Ukrinform.

Kos praised what she called "positive progress" as Ukraine's parliament adopted key laws linked to EU and International Monetary Fund reforms.

She thanked Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for their leadership.

"This will help unlock more than EUR 2 billion in key funding to help stabilize Ukraine's liquidity needs until summer," Kos emphasized, adding that it also demonstrates the parliament's "continued commitment to Ukraine's EU path."

Verkhovna Rada calls on partners to strengthen nuclear safety and increase pressure on Russia

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law strengthening state control over product quality and safety, including extending it to e-commerce and aligning regulations with EU standards.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated that the European Union has taken a positive stance on most of Ukraine's requests for transition periods in implementing EU legislation in areas such as environmental protection, energy efficiency, and food safety.

Earlier, Ukraine received accession conditions from the European Union across all negotiation clusters, including "Fundamentals," "Internal Market," "External Relations," "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth," "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity," and "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy." However, their formal opening is currently being blocked by Hungary.