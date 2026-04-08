Satellite Images Show Fuel Storage Tanks At Oil Terminal On Fire In Feodosia Following Ukrainian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinfrom, Radio Svoboda reported this in an article.

After new strikes by Ukrainian drones, at least two fuel storage tanks that had survived previous attacks by Ukraine's Defense Forces in October 2025 are now burning.

Images from Planet Labs dated April 8, obtained by journalists from the "Schemes" project (RFE/RL), show flames and thick smoke rising from the site of the key oil facility in Russian-occupied Crimea-the "Marine Oil Terminal" in Feodosia.

General Staff confirms strikes on two oil depots in Crimea

It is noted that, according to satellite data, "as of 12:00, the large-scale fire at the oil depot is ongoing."

As previously reported, pilots of the 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Brigade "Magyar's Birds" struck the oil storage facility, which had been supplying fuel and lubricants to Russian forces.