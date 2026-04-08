Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Exchange Views On Ceasefire Deal Reached With U.S.
Minister Bayramov welcomed the declared ceasefire, emphasizing its importance for reducing tensions, ensuring successful negotiations, and establishing stability.
The role of mediating countries, particularly friendly and brotherly Pakistan, in achieving the ceasefire was also highly appreciated.
Bayramov stressed the importance of adhering to the ceasefire regime and underscored the need for resolving the situation through diplomatic means, expressing hope that the upcoming talks in Islamabad would be result-oriented and productive.
He also reiterated Azerbaijan's readiness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region.
The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
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