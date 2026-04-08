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Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Exchange Views On Ceasefire Deal Reached With U.S.

Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Exchange Views On Ceasefire Deal Reached With U.S.


2026-04-08 03:08:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and discussed the current security situation in the region and the ceasefire that has been reached with the U.S., Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Minister Bayramov welcomed the declared ceasefire, emphasizing its importance for reducing tensions, ensuring successful negotiations, and establishing stability.

The role of mediating countries, particularly friendly and brotherly Pakistan, in achieving the ceasefire was also highly appreciated.

Bayramov stressed the importance of adhering to the ceasefire regime and underscored the need for resolving the situation through diplomatic means, expressing hope that the upcoming talks in Islamabad would be result-oriented and productive.

He also reiterated Azerbaijan's readiness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

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Trend News Agency

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