Arab League Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 8 (Petra) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday strongly condemned as "barbaric and unprecedented" Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties.In a statement issued through spokesperson Gamal Roshdy, Aboul Gheit accused Israel of a blatant violation of international law and a deliberate attempt to undermine a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.The spokesperson stated that while the international community is making strenuous efforts to de-escalate the conflict and seek a sustainable settlement, Israel continues to obstruct regional stability. He characterized Israel's military actions in Lebanon as a systematic policy aimed at igniting broader regional tensions and dismantling any diplomatic efforts focused on restoring security.The Arab League reiterated its call for influential global powers to pressure Israel to immediately halt its operations in Lebanon and adhere to relevant international resolutions. The statement cited a March 29 declaration by the Arab League Council emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.The Cairo-based organization also reaffirmed its full solidarity with Lebanon and its people during what it described as a critical and difficult period for the country's sovereignty and safety.