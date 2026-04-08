Aqaba To Host Global Blue Economy And Diving Expo In 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- The Red Sea port of Aqaba is preparing to host a major international diving and marine sports event, "ABOFA - Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action," scheduled for September 9-12, 2026.The exhibition, to be held at the Aqaba International Exhibition Center (AIEC), is expected to draw approximately 4,000 participants from 25 countries, according to organizers. The event aims to serve as a leading global platform for major international firms, experts, and innovators to showcase the latest technologies in diving and maritime activities.Organized by the 1st Arabia Tradeshows and Conferences and hosted by the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the event is held in strategic partnership with Fira Barcelona, a prominent global trade fair institution.The exhibition represents a strategic move to cement Aqaba's status as a regional hub for the "blue economy" a sustainable development model focused on the optimal use of marine resources while preserving ecosystems. The initiative supports vital sectors including marine tourism, technology, maritime transport, and renewable energy.The 2026 event will cover a diverse range of marine-related sectors, including underwater technology, water sports, underwater photography, and maritime equipment. It also aims to foster networking and global partnerships among investors, tourism companies, and marine startups.The launch of the expo comes amid accelerating investment in Red Sea marine tourism, highlighting Jordan's efforts to position Aqaba as a key destination on the international map for maritime sports, technology, and sustainable tourism.