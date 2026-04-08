Cult Of Sun Jewelry Introduces Its Newest Beaded Necklace Collection

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Beaded Necklaces for Women Just Got a Summer Upgrade"Color, texture, and the kind of layering that looks like you've been collecting pieces for years. Cult of Sun's newest beaded necklace collection lands with exactly the energy the season calls for: bold enough to be a conversation starter, easy enough to wear every single day. Suited for vacations, weekends, and every unremarkable Tuesday in between, the collection is available now through the brand's online store.

April 8, 2026 - The collection spans standout designs: icy blue Nerina Beaded Necklace in the coolest color of the season, radiant red Alana Necklace, feminine Clio Shell Necklace, statement Terra Beaded Necklace and more, plus coordinated necklace sets for anyone who wants to start stacked. Each piece works alone. All of them work better together.

The collection is pure beach-to-bar aesthetic. These beaded necklaces for women span a range: vibrant colors and textures for bold layers, and shells and natural pearls for pieces that feel more collected than bought. Mix lengths. Mix textures. Stack them until the combination feels like yours.







Built to keep up with real life, most styles sit on a stainless steel base with 18K gold plating: waterproof, tarnish-resistant, and finished with hypoallergenic, nickel-free materials. Natural pearls and gemstones feature throughout. Wear them to the beach. Don't take them off at the bar.

Statement jewelry that doesn't ask you to baby it. That's the throughline in everything Cult of Sun builds: pieces bold enough to matter, practical enough to actually wear.

The full collection of beaded necklaces for women is available now at cultofsunjewelry.

About Cult of Sun:

Born from the spirit of never-ending summer, Cult of Sun is a beach-to-bar layering jewelry brand. Every piece is designed to be mixed, matched, stacked, and layered so the wearer can express their personality differently on different occasions. All jewelry is 18K gold-plated, waterproof, and tarnish-resistant, made with natural pearls and gemstones, and hypoallergenic, nickel-free materials. Cult of Sun works with small, directly owned workshops in China and Bali and ships internationally from the US.