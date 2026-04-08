A10TR Pro Gimbal Camera Now Lighter & More Versatile

Dear Customers,

We're excited to announce a key hardware update for the A10TR Pro - a 3-axis high-precision gimbal camera widely adopted across public safety, industrial inspections, and UAV-based surveillance.

What's New?

Product Model: A10TR Pro

Update Item:

Weight reduced from 795g to 654g Approx. 18% lighter

Highlights of the Upgrade

Lighter, Smarter, More Compatible - The new lightweight build significantly improves compatibility across a wider range of UAV platforms - especially lightweight multirotors and VTOL drones.

Longer Flight Endurance - Less weight means reduced power consumption, enabling longer flight times and extended mission duration.

Easier to Deploy and Transport - The reduced payload weight makes field operations more efficient, particularly for mobile deployment teams or emergency response applications.