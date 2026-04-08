A10TR Pro Gimbal Camera Now Lighter & More Versatile
Dear Customers,
We're excited to announce a key hardware update for the A10TR Pro - a 3-axis high-precision gimbal camera widely adopted across public safety, industrial inspections, and UAV-based surveillance.
What's New?
Product Model: A10TR Pro
Update Item:
Weight reduced from 795g to 654g Approx. 18% lighter
Highlights of the Upgrade
Lighter, Smarter, More Compatible - The new lightweight build significantly improves compatibility across a wider range of UAV platforms - especially lightweight multirotors and VTOL drones.
Longer Flight Endurance - Less weight means reduced power consumption, enabling longer flight times and extended mission duration.
Easier to Deploy and Transport - The reduced payload weight makes field operations more efficient, particularly for mobile deployment teams or emergency response applications.
Core Capabilities (Unchanged)
10x Optical Zoom EO Camera (5.13MP resolution)640×512 LWIR Thermal Imager (19mm lens)Up to 1500m Laser RangefinderAI-based Auto Detection (Vehicle & Human)Real-time OSD Display (Zoom, FOV, Gimbal angle, Range, etc.)GPS/Time Embedding in Image File3-axis Stabilization with Damping SystemAluminum Alloy Housing with Strong Anti-interference
Application Scenarios
Public Security Surveillance, Power Line Inspection, Firefighting & Forest Fire Monitoring, Industrial Aerial Reconnaissance, Long-range UAV Aerial Photography
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