Discount 2026 Styx Tickets Online With Promo Code CITY10: Best Deals Available At Capitalcitytickets

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"“Score discount 2026 Styx tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets! Catch the classic rock legends on the Windy Cities Tour with Chicago and more dates in Biloxi, Las Vegas, and across North America. Best deals on floor and VIP seats – don't miss it!”"Get discount 2026 Styx tickets online with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets for the best deals available. The classic rock legends bring their arena anthems to stages across North America in 2026, including multiple shows in Biloxi (April 10-11), Montgomery, Shipshewana, and Mount Pleasant. Styx also headlines the Windy Cities Tour co-headlining with Chicago (July–August) with stops in West Palm Beach, Tampa, Atlanta area, Charlotte, Camden, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

Classic rock legends Styx continue rocking arenas and amphitheaters in 2026 with a busy schedule of headline shows, residencies, and major co-headlining tours. The band - known for their powerful vocals, progressive rock epics, and arena anthems - delivers high-energy performances that celebrate decades of hits.

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Styx 2026 Tour Dates

Here are key confirmed 2026 Styx tour dates (subject to change - always verify the latest on CapitalCityTickets):

April 2026:



April 10 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Spa

April 11 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Spa

April 12 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

April 16 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center April 17 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Additional 2026 Highlights:



Las Vegas Residency shows at The Venetian Theatre (multiple nights in January and beyond)

Co-headlining The Windy Cities Tour with Chicago (Summer 2026): July 13 West Palm Beach, July 15 Tampa, July 17 Alpharetta (Atlanta area), July 18 Charlotte, July 20 Bristow, July 21 Camden, July 23 Wantagh, July 25 Gilford, July 26 Mansfield, July 28 Toronto, July 30 Grand Rapids, August 1 Rosemont (Chicago), August 2 Noblesville, and more through early September. Co-headlining dates with Cheap Trick in Florida (February) and Midwest (May), including Estero, Clearwater, St. Augustine, North Little Rock, and Lincoln.

For the full and updated Styx 2026 tour dates, visit CapitalCityTickets.

Styx Biggest Hit Singles – FAQ

What are Styx's most popular hit singles? Styx has delivered numerous rock classics, including:



Come Sail Away - Epic progressive rock anthem.

Babe - Their only No. 1 hit, a heartfelt power ballad.

Mr. Roboto - Iconic 80s synth-rock hit.

Renegade - High-energy rocker with a memorable chorus.

Lady - Early breakthrough ballad.

Too Much Time on My Hands - Fun, guitar-driven track. The Best of Times, Blue Collar Man (Long Nights), Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man), and Lorelei.

Will Styx perform their hit singles on the 2026 tour? Yes! Expect a career-spanning setlist packed with fan favorites like“Come Sail Away,”“Babe,”“Mr. Roboto,”“Renegade,” and more. The band is known for delivering energetic, note-perfect performances of their biggest hits.

What makes a Styx concert special? Styx shows blend progressive rock grandeur, hard rock energy, and emotional ballads with strong vocal harmonies and dynamic stage presence. Whether headlining, in residency, or co-headlining with Chicago or Cheap Trick, the experience is always a celebration of classic rock.

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