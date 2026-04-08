Mars RF Will Participate In The SAHA Expo 2026 In Istanbul.

MENAFN - GetNews) Mars RF will participate in SAHA EXPO 2026, held from May 5 to 9, 2026, at the Istanbul Expo Center in Turkey. As one of the most influential events for defense, aerospace, and defense technology across the Eurasian continent, SAHA EXPO brings together over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 120 countries, alongside numerous high-level official delegations. At the event, Mars RF will be located at Booth 3G-24 in Hall 3, where it will showcase its three core product series to a global audience of industry professionals and host a series of technical exchange sessions.

At this exhibition, under the theme "Power-Driven · Multi-Layered Defense · Resilient Communication," Mars RF will present the following highlights:

Power Amplifier Modules As a cornerstone product category in which the company has specialized for years, Mars RF's comprehensive range of power amplifier modules covers the L-band through the Ka-band. Characterized by high efficiency, exceptional reliability, and wide-temperature operation capabilities, these modules are widely deployed in electronic warfare, radar, and communication systems. On-site engineers will be available to explain how our modular design approach enables the rapid fulfillment of customized performance specifications.







Anti-Drone Systems

Addressing the increasingly severe threat posed by low-altitude aerial targets, Mars RF's anti-drone systems integrate detection, identification, tracking, and RF jamming capabilities. These systems are designed to provide rapid and effective countermeasures against both individual drones and drone swarms.

Mesh Ad-Hoc Networking Communication Systems

Utilizing high-speed frequency hopping (up to 1,000 hops per second) combined with self-healing networking technology, this system supports various form factors-including handheld, man-pack, and vehicle-mounted configurations-to rapidly establish broadband communication links in environments lacking public network infrastructure. The system has already found extensive application in emergency communications, border patrol operations, and fleet coordination scenarios.

Face-to-Face Technical Consultations

In addition to product demonstrations, Mars RF's team of RF engineering experts will be stationed at the booth throughout the exhibition. Whether you require technical guidance on product selection, solutions for upgrading existing systems, or wish to explore opportunities for joint development, we look forward to engaging in in-depth, one-on-one discussions with you.

Exhibition Overview:

Exhibition Name: SAHA EXPO 2026

Dates: May 5 – 9, 2026

Venue: Istanbul Expo Center

Mars RF Booth: 3G-24

If you are unable to attend in person, you may also contact us via email to request a digital copy of our product brochure:...

About Mars RF

Mars RF is a leading provider of RF and microwave solutions, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of high-power amplifier modules, anti-drone systems, radar systems, and ad-hoc networking communication equipment. Our products serve the global defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors.

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