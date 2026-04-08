Race Medal Size, Race Medal Thickness, Medal Ribbon Guide, Bulk Race Medals, Custom Race Medals
If you're ordering , getting these details right early will save time, control costs, and ensure your medals match the experience you want to deliver.
If you're unsure which combination works best for your event type or budget, it's always worth discussing your plan early-small adjustments here can make a big difference later.
Why Medal Specifications Matter
Before getting into sizes or materials, it's worth taking a moment to look at why these details often matter more than many organizers expect at the start.
Visual impact at events
At the finish line, medals quickly become part of the overall experience. Runners take photos with them, share them online, and keep them as a reminder long after the event is over.
For organizers focused on branding, choosing the right specifications helps your race & running medals stand out in finish-line photos, social media posts, and future promotions.
Weight, comfort, and production cost
At the same time, practical factors come into play-especially when you're ordering in bulk.
Heavier medals often feel more premium, but they also increase material costs and shipping weight. On the other hand, lighter medals are easier to distribute and more cost-efficient-especially for high-volume events.
A well-planned combination of size and thickness keeps your medals impressive without straining your budget.
Common Medal Size for Running Events
Once you see how specifications affect the final medal, the next step is picking a size that fits your race category comfortably.
5K and 10K medal size suggestions
For shorter-distance races, medals generally range from 50mm to 70mm (2 to 2.75 inches).
This range works well for a few reasons:
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It keeps production costs under control
It feels just right for entry-level or community events
It allows designs to be clear and readable without looking crowded
In many cases, organizers find that 60–65mm strikes the best balance-big enough to look impressive, but simple enough to keep production straightforward.
Half marathon and marathon medal size suggestions
When it comes to longer races, people usually expect a medal that feels like a real reward. Finishing a half-marathon or marathon is a big deal, so the medal should reflect that.
For these events, medals are often 70mm to 100mm (2.75 to 4 inches) or even a bit bigger. A larger medal makes a stronger impression and gives runners something they'll be proud to hang on their wall or show off in photos.
Many organizers also like to slightly increase medal size for longer distances. It's an easy way to show progression between categories, and runners quickly notice the difference, which makes the achievement feel even more special.
Quick Recommendation (Based on Most Events)
If you're looking for a safe and proven setup, here's what most organizers choose:
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5K / 10K: 60–65mm, 2.5–3mm thickness
Half marathon: 70–85mm, 3–3.5mm thickness
Marathon: 80–100mm+, 3.5–5mm thickness
This combination works well for over 80% of running events, balancing cost, weight, and perceived quality.
If you're working with a specific budget or need help adjusting these specs, it's always easier to fine-tune early rather than revise after sampling.
Choosing the Right Thickness
Once you've settled on a size, the next thing to think about is thickness-because it really changes how the medal feels in your hand.
Thin medals for simple projects
Thin medals, usually around 2mm to 3mm, are a smart choice when:
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You're working with a tighter budget
Designs are straightforward (flat surfaces, minimal layering)
You're ordering in larger quantities
Even though they're thinner, these medals can still look polished and professional-especially when plated cleanly and with crisp artwork.
Thicker medals for premium event programs
If you want your medals to feel more impressive, the thickness really makes a difference.
Medals around 3.5mm to 5mm or more immediately feel solid in hand, giving participants that premium“wow” factor.
These thicker medals are usually picked when:
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The event is competitive or on a larger scale
You want runners to feel like they're getting something truly special
The design includes cut-outs, layers, or 3D effects
A heavier medal not only looks premium but also leaves a lasting impression, making participants proud to display it long after the race.
In reality, even a 1mm increase in thickness can noticeably improve perceived value-something many organizers only realize after comparing actual samples side by side. This is also why many organizers request pre-production samples before confirming bulk orders, especially for larger events.
Thin vs Thick Medals: What's the Difference?
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2–3mm: cost-efficient, lighter, easier for large-volume distribution
3.5–5mm+: heavier, more premium feel, better for competitive or milestone races
If your goal is to impress participants, increasing thickness is usually more noticeable than increasing size.
Ribbon Width and Printing Options
After you've selected your medal, the ribbon is the final detail that completes the overall design.
Standard ribbon widths
Most of our medals come with ribbons that are anywhere from 20mm to 25mm wide. Here's a quick breakdown:
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20mm:Sleek, minimalist, and easy on the budget.
25mm:More prominent (stands out more) and perfect if you have intricate details to print.
As a rule of thumb, bigger medals usually look best with slightly wider ribbons-it helps the whole presentation feel balanced and polished.
Printed ribbon text and logo placements
Beyond width, ribbon design is where branding can really come through.
You can include:
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Event name
Date
Sponsor logos
Distance categories
A well-designed ribbon can really boost your event branding and make the medal feel more special. If you're considering different medal ribbon options, it's smart to plan the ribbon alongside your medal design from the start-this keeps everything looking consistent and polished.
Matching Specifications to Event Type
Not every event needs the same level of complexity, so aligning specifications with your event type helps avoid over- or under-designing.
Local races and community programs
For smaller or recurring events, sticking to a practical setup usually works best.
Here's what usually works well for these kinds of races:
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Medium size:50–70mm
Standard thickness:5–3mm
Simple ribbon design
This setup keeps your costs under control while still giving participants a medal that feels professional-and one they'll be proud to wear and show off.
Large races and finisher programs
For larger races or destination events, expectations naturally increase.
Organizers often choose:
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Larger medal sizes (70–100mm+)
Thicker profiles (3.5mm+)
Fully customized ribbons
These upgrades help justify registration fees and create a stronger emotional connection with participants-especially for milestone races.
Final Specification Checklist
Before moving into production, it's a good idea to go over all the key details. A quick double-check now can save a lot of time and prevent revisions later.
Size
Does the medal size fit the race distance and meet what participants expect?
Thickness
Is the thickness in line with your budget and the level of quality you want to deliver?
Ribbon
Have you finalized the ribbon's width, colors, and any text or logo printing?
Packaging
Will the medals be packed individually, or shipped in bulk to make distribution easier?
Final Thoughts
Most bulk orders start from 500 pieces, with standard production timelines of around 2–3 weeks, depending on design complexity. Planning a bulk medal order?
Most projects start with just three details: size, thickness, and quantity. From there, we'll help you refine the design, arrange sampling, and confirm production timelines step by step.
f you're still comparing options, reviewing a full MOQ and lead time guide can help you align specifications with your timeline-especially during peak race seasons.
If you'd like a quick recommendation based on your event type or budget, feel free to reach out-we usually reply within 24 hours with practical suggestions, not just a quote.
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