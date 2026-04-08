Nuclear Medicine Market To Reach $21.01 Billion By 2030

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Nuclear Medicine Market by Type [SPECT (Tc-99m, I-123, Ga-67), PET (F-18), Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters (Y-90, Lu-177), Brachytherapy], Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology), Procedure, End User (Imaging Center, Hospital), and Region -Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, the latest report,“ Nuclear Medicine Market by Type [SPECT, PET, Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Brachytherapy], Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology), Procedure, End User (Imaging Center, Hospital), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030,” the market is projected to grow from USD 10.41 billion in 2025 to USD 21.01 billion by 2030, at a compelling CAGR of 15.1%.

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What is driving this accelerated market growth, and why is it critical for healthcare leaders today?

The increasing adoption of molecular imaging and theranostics is fundamentally transforming disease diagnosis and treatment. Advances in radiopharmaceutical development-including novel PET and SPECT tracers and targeted radionuclide therapies-are enabling more precise, patient-specific interventions, significantly improving clinical outcomes.

How are technological advancements reshaping the nuclear medicine ecosystem?

Innovations in imaging systems, automation of radiopharmacy workflows, and enhanced capabilities for isotope production and supply are streamlining operations and improving accessibility. These developments are enabling healthcare providers to deliver faster, more accurate diagnostics while optimizing resource utilization.

Where is the greatest impact being observed? The growing emphasis on precision and personalized medicine, combined with increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and favorable regulatory approvals, is accelerating the integration of nuclear medicine technologies across hospitals and diagnostic centers globally.

Why does diagnostic nuclear medicine lead the market?

In 2024, the diagnostic segment accounted for a larger share compared to therapeutic applications. This dominance is driven by the widespread use of PET and SPECT imaging for non-invasive disease detection and monitoring. Continuous advancements in radiotracer development and imaging technologies have significantly enhanced diagnostic accuracy, while increased access to imaging facilities and advanced analytics has further strengthened this segment.

What is driving the rapid growth of the hospital segment?

By end user, hospitals are projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. How are hospitals evolving in this space? Increasing investments in advanced imaging infrastructure and the establishment of in-house nuclear medicine departments are enabling integrated diagnostic and therapeutic services. Enhanced radiopharmacy capabilities and streamlined workflows are improving clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

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Where does North America stand in the global landscape?

North America is projected to dominate the nuclear medicine market through 2030. What factors support this leadership? A well-established radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution ecosystem, strong healthcare infrastructure investments, and extensive access to nuclear medicine services are key drivers. Additionally, a supportive regulatory environment and continuous approvals of innovative radioisotopes are fostering sustained market growth in the region.

Who are the key players shaping the competitive landscape?

Leading companies including GE HealthCare, Cardinal Health, Curium, Bayer AG, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Novartis AG, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Nordion Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, Eckert & Ziegler, Isotope JSC, Global Medical Solutions, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, PDRadiopharma Inc., ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, BWX Technologies Inc., SHINE Technologies, LLC, Isotopia, Institutes of Isotopes, China Isotope & Radiation Corporation, and IRE Elit are driving innovation through strategic investments, partnerships, and product development.

How will the competitive landscape evolve? Companies that can ensure reliable isotope supply, invest in next-generation radiopharmaceuticals, and integrate advanced imaging technologies will be best positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for precision healthcare solutions.

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