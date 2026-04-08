Spalding University Highlights New Initiatives To Promote Health And Wellness In Education Leadership Through Its Online Programs

Health and wellness have become a focal point for education. Schools can support their students and staff in achieving this. By incorporating health and wellness into leadership strategies, schools in the education space have the opportunity to create a healthier community, beyond the confines of the classroom.

Education is no longer simply a platform for academic achievement. It is increasingly recognized as a precursor to a healthy, wellness-focused life. Physical education, mental health education and a host of other factors mean that schools have a significant role in shaping their students' future. This represents a huge opportunity for leaders to create a more supportive and wellness-focused environment for their students and staff.

Applying Education Leadership Studies to Support Health and Wellness

Effective leadership involves understanding how systems operate and how this affects overall results. Those who have undertaken education leadership studies have a much better chance of creating a supportive environment for their students and staff. Advanced learning allows for a more comprehensive understanding of how systems operate.

This knowledge becomes particularly valuable when applied to real-world challenges. For example, leaders who pursue pathways such as an EdD in leadership online are able to explore how educational frameworks can support mental health initiatives, physical activity programs and inclusive school cultures. These insights help translate theory into practical strategies that benefit entire school communities.

This is evident in a UNESCO report (2025), which states,“Statistics show that higher levels of education among mothers improve children's nutrition and vaccination rates, while reducing preventable child deaths, maternal mortality and HIV infections. Maternal deaths would be reduced by two thirds, saving 98,000 lives, if all girls completed primary education.” This shows how leadership in education has a wide-reaching impact and affects not just the individual but society as a whole.

Creating a School Environment That Promotes Wellbeing

The environment of a school also plays a large role in how students behave. Leaders in education have the ability to create an environment that promotes wellbeing and health among students and staff.

This may involve creating an environment that encourages students to make healthy choices and provides them with a stress-free environment to interact with their peers in a positive manner. For example, encouraging students to take regular breaks and creating a positive school culture of respect and inclusion among students and staff.

Equally important is the tone set by leadership. When wellbeing is treated as a priority rather than an afterthought, it becomes embedded in the culture of the institution. This encourages both students and staff to take their health seriously, creating a ripple effect that extends throughout the school.

Encouraging Healthy Habits in Students and Staff

Habits formed during school years often carry into adulthood. Education leaders have the opportunity to influence these habits by promoting consistent, practical approaches to health and wellness.

This could, for example, involve incorporating exercise within the school day, promoting healthy nutrition, or providing access to health education resources. In addition, the wellbeing of school staff can also form part of this strategy, as they play an integral role in modeling behaviors.

Providing opportunities for exercise, promoting wellness, or supporting work-life balance for school staff can, for example, play an integral role in promoting a healthy school environment. When students observe healthy behaviors, they are likely to adopt them.

By focusing on healthy behaviors, leaders can promote significant change that can have an impact on both short- and long-term wellbeing.

Integrating Mental Health Awareness within Daily Learning

Mental health is an integral part of overall wellbeing and leaders within the education sector are becoming increasingly aware of its importance. Integrating mental health awareness within daily learning can play an integral role in normalizing discussions about mental wellbeing, thereby reducing stigma.

This can, for example, involve incorporating mindfulness into the classroom, providing teachers with training to recognize signs of stress or anxiety, or promoting communication.

The importance of this approach can also be seen through wider research. For instance, UNESCO (2025) states:“Adolescence (ages 10-19) is seen as 'a critical window of opportunity to invest in education, skills and competencies; with benefits for well-being now, into future adult life, and for the next generation' and a time when schools should impart healthy habits that will empower adolescents to become healthy citizens.”

By integrating mental health into daily education, leaders can ensure their students are equipped with the tools to handle current and future challenges, both inside and outside the classroom.

Building Long-Term Wellness Strategies Within Educational Institutions

For lasting change to take place, long-term strategies must also be implemented. This means education leaders must go beyond current initiatives and consider how wellness can be incorporated into their overall strategy.

This includes setting goals, budgeting and continually assessing the success of wellness initiatives. Another factor is building a partnership among educators, health experts and the community to develop a comprehensive approach.

Examples of long-term strategies include continually training educators, building a partnership with local health organizations and continually updating curriculum content to reflect current knowledge of health and wellness.

Ultimately, building health and wellness within education systems is about creating a system that helps people at all levels. By taking a proactive approach, education leaders can improve their current school system and help future generations lead healthier lifestyles.