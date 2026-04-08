Counter-IED Market Size To Reach USD 2.75 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Defense Preparedness Mordor Intelligence

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"Counter-IED Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the counter-IED market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Counter-IED Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the counter-IED market size is estimated at USD 2.29 billion in 2026, growing from USD 2.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.73% during the forecast period.

This counter-IED market growth is largely supported by increased defense budgets and the need to strengthen operational readiness against improvised explosive device threats. The industry is also benefiting from the growing overlap between counter-drone and counter-IED technologies, which is creating broader application areas for detection and neutralization systems.

At the same time, the market forecast reflects a balanced outlook. While demand remains consistent, certain limitations such as spectrum constraints and the high cost of specialized components are influencing deployment timelines. Nevertheless, the counter-IED market share continues to expand across regions, supported by both modernization programs and ongoing security concerns.

Key Trends Shaping the Counter-IED Market

Rising Focus on Multi-Sensor Detection Systems: One of the major counter-IED market trends is the increasing adoption of advanced detection technologies. Defense agencies are prioritizing systems that combine multiple sensing capabilities such as RF, electro-optical, and infrared. These integrated systems improve detection accuracy and enable faster threat identification in complex environments.

Growing Demand for Active Neutralization Solutions: Another important counter-IED market trend is the shift from passive detection to active neutralization. Armed forces are increasingly investing in solutions such as directed-energy systems, jammers, and robotic platforms designed to safely disable threats.

Platform Flexibility and Modular Systems: Flexibility is becoming a key requirement in procurement strategies. Buyers in the counter-IED market are seeking solutions that can be deployed across multiple platforms, including manned vehicles and unmanned ground systems.

Regional Defense Modernization Driving Demand: Geographically, North America continues to lead the counter-IED market share, supported by sustained investments in defense technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a strong growth region within the counter-IED industry, driven by ongoing modernization programs and increased focus on border security.

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Counter-IED Market Segmentation Analysis

By Capability

Detection

Countermeasures

By Deployment

Vehicle-mounted systems

Hand-held or man-portable systems

Aerial-borne pods and payloads

By End User

Military

Homeland security

By Technology

RF jamming

Sensor-based detection

Robotic and autonomous systems

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Counter-IED Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The counter-IED industry features a mix of established defense companies and specialized firms focusing on niche technologies. Competition remains moderate, with leading players maintaining strong capabilities in system integration, while smaller firms are gaining attention through targeted innovations.

Key Players in the Counter-IED Market

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Chemring Group PLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The counter-IED market forecast indicates steady growth as defense and security agencies continue to prioritize threat mitigation strategies. The combination of detection and neutralization technologies is expected to define the next phase of the industry. While challenges such as cost constraints and spectrum management remain, the overall direction of the market growth remains positive.

In conclusion, the counter-IED market is positioned for sustained development, supported by evolving defense requirements and continuous investments in security infrastructure. The alignment between technological capabilities and operational needs will play a key role in shaping the future market size, market share, and overall industry dynamics.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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