Canada Infrastructure Construction Market To Reach USD 208.48 Billion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Canada infrastructure construction market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Canada infrastructure construction market size is projected to grow from USD 161.33 billion in 2025 to USD 168.67 billion in 2026, reaching USD 208.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.33%. This steady expansion reflects ongoing public and private investments across transportation, utilities, and social infrastructure. The market growth is supported by long-term funding visibility through federal programs and increased demand for modern infrastructure systems.

The Canada infrastructure construction industry continues to benefit from policy-backed investments such as national infrastructure plans and clean energy incentives. These programs are helping contractors maintain stable project pipelines while encouraging early-stage execution. At the same time, faster approval timelines are improving project viability and reducing delays, contributing to a more predictable market forecast. Another key contributor to the Canada infrastructure construction market trends is the rising demand for digital infrastructure and power capacity. Provinces such as Ontario, Québec, and British Columbia are witnessing increased activity related to high-capacity data centers, requiring major upgrades in electricity transmission and distribution. This is strengthening both short-term activity and long-term market share across multiple infrastructure segments.

Key Drivers Shaping the Canada Infrastructure Construction Market

Expansion of Public Infrastructure Programs

Government-backed infrastructure programs remain a major driver of construction activity across Canada. Federal and provincial initiatives are funding large-scale projects such as public transit expansions, highway upgrades, bridges, and water management systems. Programs like long-term infrastructure plans and stimulus packages are ensuring a steady pipeline of projects. Urban centers are seeing significant investments in smart city development, while rural and regional areas are benefiting from improved connectivity and essential services. This sustained public spending not only boosts construction activity but also supports job creation and economic stability.

Rising Investments in Clean Energy and Grid Infrastructure

Canada's transition toward a low-carbon economy is accelerating investments in renewable energy and power infrastructure. Projects such as wind farms, solar installations, hydroelectric upgrades, and energy storage systems are becoming more common. At the same time, utilities are modernizing grid infrastructure to handle decentralized energy generation and improve resilience against outages. These upgrades include smart grids, advanced transmission lines, and digital monitoring systems. The expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging networks is also contributing to construction demand, creating new opportunities within the infrastructure sector.

Increasing Demand for Digital Infrastructure

The rapid growth of digital technologies is fueling demand for infrastructure that supports data processing and connectivity. Hyperscale data centers are being built to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data applications. In addition, investments in high-speed broadband networks, including fiber-optic expansion and 5G deployment, are increasing across both urban and rural areas. Governments and private companies are working together to bridge the digital divide, especially in underserved regions. This surge in digital infrastructure projects is diversifying the construction landscape and attracting new types of investors.

Faster Project Approvals and Execution Timelines

Efforts to streamline regulatory processes are helping accelerate infrastructure project delivery in Canada. Governments are simplifying approval procedures, improving coordination between agencies, and adopting digital tools for project management. Faster environmental assessments and funding approvals are reducing delays and enabling earlier project starts. In addition, alternative financing models such as public-private partnerships (P3s) are helping secure funding more efficiently. These improvements are reducing uncertainty for contractors and investors, leading to more predictable project timelines and better resource planning.

Growth in Remote and Resource-Based Infrastructure

Infrastructure development in remote and resource-rich regions is gaining momentum, driven by demand for natural resources and critical minerals. Projects include roads, rail links, ports, and energy infrastructure needed to support mining, oil and gas, and forestry operations. These developments are essential for improving access to isolated areas and enabling efficient transportation of resources. Governments are also investing in community infrastructure in these regions to support local populations and workforce needs. This trend is opening new growth avenues for construction companies while contributing to national economic development.

Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Segmentation

By Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure

Utilities & Digital Infrastructure

Social Infrastructure

Extraction & Critical-Minerals Infrastructure

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation / Retrofit

By Investment Source

Public

Private

By Geography

Ontario

Québec

British Columbia

Alberta

Rest of Canada

Explore Our Full Library of Real Estate and Construction Research Reports:

Key Players in the Canada Infrastructure Construction Market

. Aecon Group Inc.

. PCL Construction

. EllisDon Corporation

. SNC-Lavalin Group

. Graham Construction

Conclusion

The market is expected to maintain steady progress over the coming years, supported by strong government funding, private sector participation, and rising infrastructure needs. The combination of transportation upgrades, clean energy investments, and digital infrastructure expansion is creating a balanced growth environment for the Canada infrastructure construction industry.

The Canada infrastructure construction market forecast remains positive as policy support and demand for modern infrastructure continue to align. While traditional segments such as transportation and social infrastructure remain important, newer areas like digital infrastructure and energy systems are gradually increasing their contribution to the market size. Overall, the market trends indicate a stable and diversified growth path. With consistent investment flows and improved project execution timelines, the market is expected to sustain its momentum and expand its market share across key sectors in the years ahead.

For more insights on the Canada infrastructure construction market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Industry related reports

Saudi Arabia Construction Market

The Saudi Arabia construction market size stands at USD 82.80 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 101.83 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by strong government investments under Vision 2030, focusing on infrastructure, smart cities, tourism projects such as NEOM, and large-scale residential and commercial developments to diversify the economy beyond oil.

Poland Construction Market Growth

The Poland construction market was valued at USD 93.99 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 99.28 billion in 2026 to reach USD 130.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.63%. Market expansion is supported by increasing infrastructure modernization, urban residential demand, and investments funded by the European Union aimed at improving transportation, energy, and public infrastructure across the country.

Philippines Building System Components Market Trends

The Philippines building system components market is estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2026, rising from USD 1.74 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.56%. Growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, rising residential and commercial construction, and increasing adoption of modern building technologies to improve efficiency, sustainability, and construction speed.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...