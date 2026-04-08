Mexican Citizenship Through Children Or Spouse: Requirements & Process Guide
Learn about the best ways to become a Mexican citizen through your family.
Obtaining Mexican citizenship is one of the most meaningful steps you can take if you have family ties to Mexico. Whether you have Mexican-born children or you are married to a Mexican citizen, the law gives you a clear path to becoming a naturalized citizen.
But while the requirements are clearly stated on paper, the actual process can be overwhelming, time-consuming, and emotionally draining, especially if you try to do it alone.
At DNEXPRESS, we've helped thousands of people reclaim their Mexican heritage, reunite their families under the same nationality, and navigate the legal steps with confidence. This detailed guide breaks down the requirements for each path and explains the difference between doing the process on your own versus working with a specialized team.
1. Mexican Citizenship Through Mexican-Born Children
If you have a child who was born in Mexico, you may qualify for naturalization through parenthood. However, this path requires strict documentation and precise legal compliance.
Below are the official requirements:
RequirementsIdentity and Residency Documents
Be of legal age and in full possession of your civil rights.
Submit the DNN-3 application (downloaded from SINNA).
Present your temporary or permanent resident card, showing you have lived in Mexico legally for at least two years.
The card must remain valid for at least six months after your application.
Birth Certificates and Translations
Provide your foreign birth certificate, apostilled or legalized, and translated into Spanish by an approved legal translator.
If recognized as a refugee by COMAR, you may be exempt from this requirement.
Passport and Migration Records
Submit all pages of your foreign passport (original + two photocopies).
If your passport is newly issued, add a full copy of your previous passport or a migration flow record for the previous two years.
Proof of Your Child's Nationality
Include the certified Mexican birth certificate(s) of your Mexican-born children.
Legal Statements and Background Checks
Submit a sworn letter stating your entries and exits from Mexico over the past two years.
Provide a federal and local criminal background check.
Cultural Integration Requirements
Pass exams in:
Spanish language
Mexican history
Cultural integration
Photos, CURP, and Payments
Two passport-size photos.
Two copies of your CURP.
Proof of payment of government fees.
2. Mexican Citizenship Through Marriage to a Mexican Citizen
If you are married to a Mexican citizen, you can apply for naturalization after living in Mexico as a resident for at least two years.
This path shares similar requirements but includes additional documents related to your spouse.
RequirementsBasic Documentation
Be of legal age.
Submit the DNN-3 application.
Present your resident card with two years of valid residency.
Birth Certificate and Passport
Provide apostilled/translated foreign birth certificate.
Submit photocopies of your passport and, if recently renewed, migration flow evidence.
Marriage Documentation
Present a certified Marriage Certificate (married at least two years before applying).
If married abroad, include the insertion (inscripción) of the certificate into the Mexican Civil Registry.
Proof of Spouse's Nationality
Your Mexican spouse must provide one of the following:
Mexican birth certificate
Certificate of Mexican nationality
Naturalization letter
Residency and Marital Home
Your spouse must sign a sworn declaration stating:
You live together
Your marital home has existed in Mexico for at least two years
Additional Requirements
Spouse's official ID (with address matching immigration records).
Sworn letter listing exits/entries for the last two years.
Federal and local background check.
Passing the Spanish, history, and culture exams.
Two photos, CURP copies, and government fee payment.
3. Completing the Payment Form for Naturalization
Once all requirements are ready, you must fill out the Help Sheet for Payment at the Bank Counter. It includes:
RFC of the payer
CURP of the payer
Full name (as listed on official IDs)
Reference code 024000178 (or 024001157 for document replacement)
Department code
Agency code:“02 – Secretary of Foreign Affairs”
Official fee amount
Payments can be made online or at banks authorized by the SAT.
Doing the Process On Your Own: The Hidden Challenges
On paper, the process looks straightforward, but in reality, many applicants struggle. Here are the most common issues people face when attempting to handle naturalization independently:
1. Confusing Bureaucratic Steps
Government instructions are written in legal and technical language. Many applicants:
Misinterpret the DNN-3 form
Use outdated requirements
Bring incomplete documents
Fail to meet residency or timeline rules
Even one mistake can result in delays of months or, in some cases, outright denial.
2. Document Errors and Rejections
Your documents must meet strict criteria:
Dates must match
Names must match exactly (including accents)
Apostilles must be valid
Translations must be done by officially authorized translators
Any mismatch can require:
Corrections in your home country
New apostilles
Additional legal certifications
Most people don't know the standards until they're rejected.
3. Long Wait Times and Appointments
Government offices often:
Have long waitlists
Cancel appointments without notice
Give conflicting instructions depending on the office
Applicants often lose months simply trying to secure an appointment or get clarification.
4. Stressful Exams
Passing the Spanish, history, and culture exams is not always easy. Most applicants don't know:
The format
The level of Spanish expected
The specific historical topics included
Lack of preparation leads to unnecessary stress and repeat attempts.
5. No Follow-Up or Updates
The government does not update you frequently. Many applicants feel“in the dark” for months with:
No guidance
No case tracking
No one to help fix unexpected issues
Why Choose DNEXPRESS Instead
At DNEXPRESS, we handle the entire journey with you, from document review to application submission. Our goal is to make your path to Mexican citizenship fast, clear, and stress-free.
Here's how we compare:
1. Expert Review of Every Document
We examine your case before you submit anything, ensuring:
All names match
All documents are legally valid
Apostilles and translations meet official standards
No extra steps are missing
This prevents costly delays and rejections.
2. Assistance With Every Requirement
We guide you through:
Residency proof
CURP issues
Passport copies
DNN-3 pre-registration
Marriage certificate insertion
Child documentation
Criminal record certificates
No guessing. No confusion. Just clarity.
3. We Track Your Case
We provide:
Regular updates
A dedicated specialist
Hands-on support
Realistic timelines
You'll never feel lost or alone in the process.
4. Study Materials for the Exam
We offer:
Official study guides
Practice questions
Tips on what the examiners look for
This dramatically increases your chances of passing on the first attempt.
5. Faster, Smoother Processing
Because we prepare everything perfectly the first time, our clients see:
Fewer appointment cancellations
Fewer document corrections
Shorter wait times
More approvals on the first submission
Whether you're applying through your Mexican-born children or your spouse, the path to Mexican naturalization is 100% possible. But doing it alone can become stressful, confusing, and time-consuming.
With DNEXPRESS, you don't just get help, you get a team that knows the process, anticipates obstacles, and guides you every step of the way.
Your heritage deserves to be honored. Your family deserves to be united under one nationality.
If you're ready to start your journey toward Mexican citizenship, DNEXPRESS is here to support you from start to finish.
Legal Disclaimer:
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