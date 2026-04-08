Mexican Citizenship Through Children Or Spouse: Requirements & Process Guide

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Learn about the best ways to become a Mexican citizen through your family.

Obtaining Mexican citizenship is one of the most meaningful steps you can take if you have family ties to Mexico. Whether you have Mexican-born children or you are married to a Mexican citizen, the law gives you a clear path to becoming a naturalized citizen.

But while the requirements are clearly stated on paper, the actual process can be overwhelming, time-consuming, and emotionally draining, especially if you try to do it alone.

At DNEXPRESS, we've helped thousands of people reclaim their Mexican heritage, reunite their families under the same nationality, and navigate the legal steps with confidence. This detailed guide breaks down the requirements for each path and explains the difference between doing the process on your own versus working with a specialized team.

1. Mexican Citizenship Through Mexican-Born Children

If you have a child who was born in Mexico, you may qualify for naturalization through parenthood. However, this path requires strict documentation and precise legal compliance.

Below are the official requirements:

RequirementsIdentity and Residency Documents



Be of legal age and in full possession of your civil rights.

Submit the DNN-3 application (downloaded from SINNA).

Present your temporary or permanent resident card, showing you have lived in Mexico legally for at least two years. The card must remain valid for at least six months after your application.

Birth Certificates and Translations



Provide your foreign birth certificate, apostilled or legalized, and translated into Spanish by an approved legal translator. If recognized as a refugee by COMAR, you may be exempt from this requirement.

Passport and Migration Records



Submit all pages of your foreign passport (original + two photocopies). If your passport is newly issued, add a full copy of your previous passport or a migration flow record for the previous two years.

Proof of Your Child's Nationality

Include the certified Mexican birth certificate(s) of your Mexican-born children.

Legal Statements and Background Checks



Submit a sworn letter stating your entries and exits from Mexico over the past two years. Provide a federal and local criminal background check.

Cultural Integration Requirements



Pass exams in:



Spanish language



Mexican history Cultural integration

Photos, CURP, and Payments



Two passport-size photos.

Two copies of your CURP. Proof of payment of government fees.

2. Mexican Citizenship Through Marriage to a Mexican Citizen

If you are married to a Mexican citizen, you can apply for naturalization after living in Mexico as a resident for at least two years.

This path shares similar requirements but includes additional documents related to your spouse.

RequirementsBasic Documentation



Be of legal age.

Submit the DNN-3 application. Present your resident card with two years of valid residency.

Birth Certificate and Passport



Provide apostilled/translated foreign birth certificate. Submit photocopies of your passport and, if recently renewed, migration flow evidence.

Marriage Documentation



Present a certified Marriage Certificate (married at least two years before applying). If married abroad, include the insertion (inscripción) of the certificate into the Mexican Civil Registry.

Proof of Spouse's Nationality

Your Mexican spouse must provide one of the following:



Mexican birth certificate

Certificate of Mexican nationality Naturalization letter

Residency and Marital Home

Your spouse must sign a sworn declaration stating:



You live together Your marital home has existed in Mexico for at least two years

Additional Requirements



Spouse's official ID (with address matching immigration records).

Sworn letter listing exits/entries for the last two years.

Federal and local background check.

Passing the Spanish, history, and culture exams. Two photos, CURP copies, and government fee payment.

3. Completing the Payment Form for Naturalization

Once all requirements are ready, you must fill out the Help Sheet for Payment at the Bank Counter. It includes:



RFC of the payer

CURP of the payer

Full name (as listed on official IDs)

Reference code 024000178 (or 024001157 for document replacement)

Department code

Agency code:“02 – Secretary of Foreign Affairs” Official fee amount

Payments can be made online or at banks authorized by the SAT.

Doing the Process On Your Own: The Hidden Challenges

On paper, the process looks straightforward, but in reality, many applicants struggle. Here are the most common issues people face when attempting to handle naturalization independently:

1. Confusing Bureaucratic Steps

Government instructions are written in legal and technical language. Many applicants:



Misinterpret the DNN-3 form

Use outdated requirements

Bring incomplete documents Fail to meet residency or timeline rules

Even one mistake can result in delays of months or, in some cases, outright denial.

2. Document Errors and Rejections

Your documents must meet strict criteria:



Dates must match

Names must match exactly (including accents)

Apostilles must be valid Translations must be done by officially authorized translators

Any mismatch can require:



Corrections in your home country

New apostilles Additional legal certifications

Most people don't know the standards until they're rejected.

3. Long Wait Times and Appointments

Government offices often:



Have long waitlists

Cancel appointments without notice Give conflicting instructions depending on the office

Applicants often lose months simply trying to secure an appointment or get clarification.

4. Stressful Exams

Passing the Spanish, history, and culture exams is not always easy. Most applicants don't know:



The format

The level of Spanish expected The specific historical topics included

Lack of preparation leads to unnecessary stress and repeat attempts.

5. No Follow-Up or Updates

The government does not update you frequently. Many applicants feel“in the dark” for months with:



No guidance

No case tracking No one to help fix unexpected issues

Why Choose DNEXPRESS Instead

At DNEXPRESS, we handle the entire journey with you, from document review to application submission. Our goal is to make your path to Mexican citizenship fast, clear, and stress-free.

Here's how we compare:

1. Expert Review of Every Document

We examine your case before you submit anything, ensuring:



All names match

All documents are legally valid

Apostilles and translations meet official standards No extra steps are missing

This prevents costly delays and rejections.

2. Assistance With Every Requirement

We guide you through:



Residency proof

CURP issues

Passport copies

DNN-3 pre-registration

Marriage certificate insertion

Child documentation Criminal record certificates

No guessing. No confusion. Just clarity.

3. We Track Your Case

We provide:



Regular updates

A dedicated specialist

Hands-on support Realistic timelines

You'll never feel lost or alone in the process.

4. Study Materials for the Exam

We offer:



Official study guides

Practice questions Tips on what the examiners look for

This dramatically increases your chances of passing on the first attempt.

5. Faster, Smoother Processing

Because we prepare everything perfectly the first time, our clients see:



Fewer appointment cancellations

Fewer document corrections

Shorter wait times More approvals on the first submission

Whether you're applying through your Mexican-born children or your spouse, the path to Mexican naturalization is 100% possible. But doing it alone can become stressful, confusing, and time-consuming.

With DNEXPRESS, you don't just get help, you get a team that knows the process, anticipates obstacles, and guides you every step of the way.

Your heritage deserves to be honored. Your family deserves to be united under one nationality.

If you're ready to start your journey toward Mexican citizenship, DNEXPRESS is here to support you from start to finish.