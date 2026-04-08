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"Dr. Jeremy Chan of Tempe Dentistry discusses how patients can evaluate dental care beyond reviews and pricing."Tempe Dentistry, led by Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, is a dentist in Tempe, AZ helping patients navigate how to choose a provider by focusing on clarity, prevention, and long term planning rather than quick decisions based on ratings alone.

Tempe, AZ - April 8, 2026 - Dentist in Tempe, AZ selection criteria is evolving as more patients question how to choose the right provider in a crowded and review driven environment. While online ratings and pricing once guided most decisions, patients are increasingly looking for a clearer understanding of how care is planned, explained, and managed over time.

A growing body of data reflects this shift. According to a 2023 survey from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute, many patients report delaying care due to uncertainty about cost, treatment recommendations, or lack of clarity around their options. As a result, decision making is moving beyond convenience and toward trust, communication, and long term outcomes.

“Patients are starting to ask better questions before choosing a dentist,” said Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS of Tempe Dentistry in Tempe, AZ.“They want to understand not just what treatment is needed, but why it is recommended, what alternatives exist, and how to avoid repeating the same problems. That shift is leading to more thoughtful decisions and better long term results.”

As patients evaluate their options, dentists are also adapting how they present care. Instead of focusing only on procedures, many practices are placing greater emphasis on education, prevention, and structured treatment planning that helps patients feel more confident in their decisions.

Tempe Dentistry encourages patients to consider several factors when choosing a dentist:



How clearly treatment options are explained, including risks, alternatives, and expected outcomes

Whether the practice emphasizes prevention and long term planning instead of reactive care

The level of time and attention given during visits to answer questions and reduce uncertainty

How emergency situations and unexpected concerns are handled when they arise Whether the approach aligns with the patient's goals, comfort level, and overall health priorities



This broader approach reflects a shift seen across healthcare, where patients are seeking providers who act as long term partners rather than one time problem solvers. By focusing on communication and prevention, practices aim to reduce confusion, improve outcomes, and help patients feel more in control of their care.

Dr. Chan was born and raised in Phoenix and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco. He completed his residency at El Rio Community Health Center in Tucson and has pursued advanced training in airway, TMJ, and sleep related conditions through certification in the Vivos method. Dr. Chan's Arizona dental license number is 10020 and can be verified through the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners and the NPI Registry.

Recommendations and treatment plans vary based on each patient's exam findings, goals, and risk factors.

Patients can learn more about Tempe Dentistry and its approach to care at:

About Tempe Dentistry

Tempe Dentistry is a general dental practice located at 4427 S Rural Road, Suite 2 in Tempe, Arizona. Led by Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, the practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and airway focused care with an emphasis on patient education, clear planning, and comfortable treatment. Care is provided in alignment with American Dental Association guidelines where applicable.

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