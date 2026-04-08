Cypress Cardiovascular Institute Redefines Cardiovascular Care In Greater Houston

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"Led by Dr. Jad Daye, M.D., RPVI, Cypress Cardiovascular Institute offers comprehensive, evidence-based care supported by a skilled team of specialists. With advanced diagnostic tools and minimally invasive treatments, the Institute focuses on personalized care, improved outcomes, and long-term heart health for every patient."Cypress Cardiovascular Institute is a leading provider of advanced heart, vein, and vascular care in Greater Houston, serving patients across Cypress, Houston, Tomball, Spring, and Katy. The Institute combines clinical expertise, modern technology, and a patient-centered approach to deliver accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and faster recovery for a wide range of cardiovascular conditions.

CYPRESS, TEXAS - Cypress Cardiovascular Institute has emerged as one of Greater Houston's most comprehensive destinations for advanced heart, vein, and vascular care, delivering cutting-edge cardiovascular treatment through a distinguished team of board-certified interventional cardiologists and vascular specialists.

Serving patients across Cypress, Houston, Tomball, Spring, and Katy, the Institute provides expert care as a trusted cardiologist in Cypress, combining clinical excellence, advanced technology, and a patient-centered approach under one roof-addressing a full spectrum of cardiovascular, venous, and vascular conditions with precision and compassion.

Led by Dr. Jad Daye, M.D., RPVI, President and Interventional Cardiologist, Cypress Cardiovascular Institute has built a strong reputation for evidence-based care, minimally invasive procedures, and timely diagnosis of complex cardiovascular disease. Dr. Daye also serves as Chief of Staff at HCA North Cypress Hospital and Associate Professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine, reflecting the Institute's commitment to both academic excellence and advanced clinical leadership.

Comprehensive, Integrated Cardiovascular Care

Cypress Cardiovascular Institute offers a full continuum of services, including:



Advanced Heart Care for coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular disorders, and cardiac arrhythmias

Vein Care featuring state-of-the-art treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency, including VenaSeal, ClosureFast, and radiofrequency ablation (RFA)

Vascular Disease Management, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and complex circulatory conditions Diagnostic and Imaging Services using modern, high-precision cardiovascular imaging technologies

The Institute emphasizes minimally invasive, in-office procedures designed to reduce recovery time, improve outcomes, and allow patients to return to daily life quickly and safely.

A Team Recognized for Expertise and Experience

With more than 40 years of combined clinical experience, Cypress Cardiovascular Institute is home to a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including:



Dr. Michael Hust, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Mobeen Mazhar, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Mohamed Elrifai, M.D., Interventional and Structural Cardiologist, specializing in PCI, TAVR, and PFO closure Marisa Cueva, NP-C, Cardiac Nurse Practitioner

Together, the team delivers coordinated care that prioritizes early detection, individualized treatment planning, and long-term cardiovascular health.

Patient-Centered Care with Broad Insurance Access

Cypress Cardiovascular Institute accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, high-quality cardiovascular care for the community. Patients benefit from streamlined scheduling, thorough cardiac evaluations, and continuity of care from diagnosis through recovery.

State-of-the-Art Locations

The Institute operates multiple modern facilities in Cypress and Houston, including a dedicated imaging center, ensuring convenience and timely access to specialized care.

Setting the Benchmark for Cardiovascular Excellence

Recognized as one of the region's premier cardiovascular centers, Cypress Cardiovascular Institute continues to raise the standard for heart, vein, and vascular care in Texas-combining advanced medical expertise with compassionate, patient-first treatment.

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