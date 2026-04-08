Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Informs About Estimated Provisions Against Legal Risk Related To FX Mortgage Loans Portfolio Booked By Bank Millennium, S.A. In 1Q 2026

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Informs About Estimated Provisions Against Legal Risk Related To FX Mortgage Loans Portfolio Booked By Bank Millennium, S.A. In 1Q 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 1Q 2026
Attachment
-
2026 04 08 Provisões Polónia EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment