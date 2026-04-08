Bounty Hunting Fans Are Discovering Zen Intergalactic Ninja

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A trend that began on convention floors is now extending into online crowdfunding, as fans of the bounty hunting genre continue to discover the long-running comic-book character Zen Intergalactic Ninja.

Comic-book writer Steve Stern, who created Zen with artist Dan Cote in 1987, said he began noticing the shift during appearances at conventions including Comic-Con.

“I first noticed that more and more Mandalorian-type cosplayers were picking up copies of ZEN: Bounty Hunter,” Stern said.“That book, originally published in 2005, firmly established Zen as a bounty hunter.”

The increased attention was followed by the release of the Hard Bounty trade paperback by Stern and artist Marat Mychaels, who has worked on books like Deadpool Corps for Marvel, which sold out in its initial printings.

The current series, ZEN: Bounty Wars, is a four-issue storyline by Stern and artist Bill Maus. According to the publisher, the project reflects renewed interest in the character among newer readers.

Ken F. Levin, publisher of 1First Comics and an executive producer on The Boys for Amazon Prime, described the development as part of a broader pattern.“What we're seeing is exactly what defines a lasting character-relevance across generations,” Levin said.“Zen isn't following a trend; he's intersecting with one.”

The third issue of ZEN: Bounty Wars is currently being released through Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform where creators present projects for public support. The campaign reached its initial funding goal within its first three days.

Stern said the response reflects a convergence between longtime readers and audiences drawn to contemporary sci-fi storytelling.

“They come over because they love bounty hunters,” he said.“They stay because they discover Zen.”

Additional information about the campaign is available on Kickstarter at:

