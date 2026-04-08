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Pocs Prove Industry Is Ready For Contactless Travel
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) published the results of several digital identity Proofs of Concept (PoCs) completed with the support of airlines, airports, technology providers and governments across Europe and Asia-Pacific.
The successful PoCs demonstrated that contactless, biometric-enabled international travel is already achievable with digital identity replacing paper documentation. Working together as part of the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program, the partners tested how digital identity stored in mobile wallets and biometric verification can support seamless passenger journeys without repeated paper document checks. Importantly, the PoCs demonstrated that interoperability of systems is sufficiently advanced to support contactless journeys involving multiple carriers and using different digital identity wallets (including Digital ID in Apple Wallet for US Passport holders, and Google ID Pass for UK and US passport holders) as well as national digital identity programs such as India's Digi Yatra. This includes enabling passengers to securely share identity data in advance to facilitate their travel. The PoCs were designed using the IATA Contactless Travel Directory, IATA's One ID standards and ISO, OpenID and W3C international standards. “We have proven that digital identity for international travel works securely and efficiently. For travelers to benefit from this important modernization, governments must accelerate efforts to issue and accept Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs)-secure digital versions of passports. The result will be stronger security, smoother journeys, and greater efficiency,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. What the PoCs Proved:
To come to these conclusions three PoCs trialled complementary aspects of digital identity integration into passenger travel processes:
The successful PoCs demonstrated that contactless, biometric-enabled international travel is already achievable with digital identity replacing paper documentation. Working together as part of the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program, the partners tested how digital identity stored in mobile wallets and biometric verification can support seamless passenger journeys without repeated paper document checks. Importantly, the PoCs demonstrated that interoperability of systems is sufficiently advanced to support contactless journeys involving multiple carriers and using different digital identity wallets (including Digital ID in Apple Wallet for US Passport holders, and Google ID Pass for UK and US passport holders) as well as national digital identity programs such as India's Digi Yatra. This includes enabling passengers to securely share identity data in advance to facilitate their travel. The PoCs were designed using the IATA Contactless Travel Directory, IATA's One ID standards and ISO, OpenID and W3C international standards. “We have proven that digital identity for international travel works securely and efficiently. For travelers to benefit from this important modernization, governments must accelerate efforts to issue and accept Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs)-secure digital versions of passports. The result will be stronger security, smoother journeys, and greater efficiency,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. What the PoCs Proved:
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Wallet-based digital identity solutions work, including global and national wallets, were successfully used in live airline environments.
Digital identity data can be securely shared ahead of travel, with user consent, enabling pre-travel checks and reducing repeated document handling.
Biometric verification can replace manual paper document checks at airport touchpoints, allowing passengers to move through checkpoints securely and seamlessly.
A single digital identity can be reused across the journey, enabling a seamless, contactless“tap-and-go” experience.
Interoperability can be achieved across borders, enabling systems operated by airlines, airports and governments to work seamlessly together.
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Prepare to issue: Establish the legal, operational and technical foundations to issue Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs)-secure digital versions of passports-as part of national digital identity programs.
Be Ready to accept: Ensure border, visa and travel-authorization systems are ready to accept and verify DTCs issued by other states.
Plan for scale: Work with industry, other governments and international organizations to enable the interoperable use of DTCs at a global scale.
To come to these conclusions three PoCs trialled complementary aspects of digital identity integration into passenger travel processes:
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Connecting international journeys with a transfer (Japan Airlines – Tokyo Haneda – Hong Kong – European Airport): Passengers shared identity data in advance using digital wallets, enabling biometric processing at departure and transfer points. For the European airport and airline an interoperable”tap-and-go” solution was used instead of sharing biometrics in advance. Identity data was re-used across multiple airports and airlines, eliminating repeated document checks and demonstrating interoperability across providers.
Airline-managed digital identity (Air New Zealand – Auckland – Hong Kong): Passengers used an airline digital wallet to share identity data during booking and check-in, enabling remote biometric enrolment and contactless processing at airport and customs touchpoints.
Interoperability across providers (IndiGo – Bengaluru): Demonstrated that digital identity solutions from different providers-including national programs such as Digi Yatra and international wallet credentials-can work together within a single journey, enabling seamless processing from airport entry to boarding.
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