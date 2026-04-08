'Immature And Provocative': Pralhad Joshi Slams Kharge For His Remarks ​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday expressed strong outrage over remarks made by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that such statements reflect the culture and ideology of the Congress party.​

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Joshi condemned Kharge's alleged remarks describing the RSS and BJP as a“poisonous snake” and calling for them to be“killed,” terming them violent and provocative. He said it was highly immature for a senior political leader to make such statements.​

Joshi said referring to Gujaratis as illiterate and making inflammatory remarks against the RSS and the BJP was a tragedy for democracy and not expected from a seasoned leader. He expressed deep disappointment over the nature of Kharge's comments.​

Alleging that Kharge's recent statements were influenced by Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said he had known Kharge since college and that Kharge was not like this earlier. He claimed that in recent times, due to Rahul Gandhi's influence, Kharge has been making irresponsible and inappropriate remarks.​

He further criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying he was not a serious politician and that Kharge was beginning to emulate him. Joshi added that such behaviour does not befit a leader of Kharge's stature and advised that political opposition should remain ideological rather than turning into personal hatred or incitement to violence.

Calling it“low-level politics,” Joshi said that for a senior opposition leader and AICC President to stoop to the level of allegedly calling for violence reflects poorly on Congress. He accused the party of having a history of making provocative statements that create unrest in society.​

Joshi said Kharge's recent remarks lack maturity and are filled with hatred. He alleged that, unable to ideologically counter the RSS and BJP, Kharge was resorting to incitement, which he termed shameful.​

He also questioned Kharge's alleged remarks about Gujaratis, noting that the state has produced leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, and PM Modi.

He asked whether people from other states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, would also be considered illiterate under such logic.​

Joshi further alleged that Congress makes such statements to spread division among communities and termed incitement to violence in a democracy as an unforgivable offence.

He accused the party of making controversial statements out of fear of electoral defeat.​