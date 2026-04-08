Oneplus New Phone With 8,500Mah Battery, 165Hz Display Leaked

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) OnePlus is reportedly developing a new flagship smartphone featuring an enormous 8,500mAh battery and a blazing-fast 165Hz display, according to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. While the device name hasn't been officially confirmed, industry speculation points toward the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra as the likely candidate.

The standout feature of this upcoming OnePlus smartphone is its 8,500mAh battery, significantly larger than the 7,300mAh battery found in the current OnePlus 15 flagship. This substantial power pack positions the device as one of the most battery-endowed smartphones on the market, potentially offering multi-day usage for average users.

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The phone will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution and an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, placing it among the fastest displays available in smartphones today. This high refresh rate should deliver exceptionally fluid scrolling and gaming experiences.

Under the hood, MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor is expected to power the device, ensuring flagship-level performance for demanding tasks and gaming.

OnePlus appears to be offering extensive customisation options with the following memory configurations:

1. 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage

2. 16GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage

And, for cameras, the device will feature a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary camera (likely an ultrawide lens), plus a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The device is tipped to arrive in Black and Titanium color options. While no official launch date has been confirmed, timing suggests a May 2026 release is probable, following the pattern set by the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, which debuted in May 2025.

If accurate, this means the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra could launch as early as next month, likely initially in the Chinese market before potentially expanding to global markets.

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