India Hits Nuclear Breakthrough With Successful Test Of Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India' s first indigenously designed and built prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) has attained criticality at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, taking the country a step closer towards achieving a viable atomic energy programme.

The 500 MWe reactor, developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam (Bhavini), represents a key component of India's long-term nuclear strategy. Once fully operational, India will become only the second country after Russia to have a commercial fast breeder reactor.

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Achieving criticality means the nuclear reactor has become stable and self-sustaining, meaning it can produce enough neutrons to sustain future reactions without external intervention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X: "India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme.

The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality. This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise. It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme," he added

Fast Breeder Reactors are a cornerstone of India's long-term nuclear strategy. The technology development and design of the PFBR was indigenously done by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), an R&D Centre of the Department of Atomic Energy.

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Dr S. Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister, noted on X:“Kalpakkam Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor attaining criticality is a historic milestone for our civil nuclear program. It is also a testament to our growing domestic capabilities paving the way for nation's energy security.”

With the achievement of first criticality, India moves closer to realising the full potential of its three-stage nuclear power programme, said an official statement.

“Fast breeder technology forms the vital bridge between the current fleet of pressurised heavy water reactors and the future deployment of thorium-based reactors, leveraging the country's abundant thorium resources for long-term clean energy generation.”

As India continues to expand its clean energy portfolio, fast breeder reactors will play a crucial role in delivering reliable, low-carbon, base-load power with higher thermal efficiency.

“This is a historic moment,” Anil Kakodkar, member, Atomic Energy Commission and former head of the Department of Atomic Energy told the media.“What this means is that we are now on our way to extract 80-100 times more energy from a given quantity of uranium.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said PFBR achieving first criticality marks a landmark step in advancing India's indigenous nuclear technology.

India's nuclear energy mission aims to achieve 100 GW of electricity from nuclear power by 2047, from 8,180 MW in 2024.

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