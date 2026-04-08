Bahrain Reopens Airspace After February 28 Closure Triggered By US-Israel-Iran War

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Bahrain has reopened its airspace on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, following a temporary closure that was implemented as a precautionary measure in light of recent developments in the region, according to the Gulf state's state news agency.

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The Civil Aviation Affairs at the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has made the announcement, stressing its commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of air traffic in the Kingdom.

Bahrain had closed its airspace on February 28, 2026, shortly after the outbreak of the regional conflict. It has, thus, become the first Gulf country to reopen its airspace fully since a 14-day ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran war went into effect earlier on Wednesday.

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The truce, endorsed by US President Donald Trump and Iran, calls for an immedate ceasefire in return for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran. Violent Israeli attacks on Lebanon have threatened to damage the truce. Dozens were killed and hundreds were wounded in Lebanon as a result of Israel's heaviest strikes in the country since the war erupted on February 28, 2026.

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