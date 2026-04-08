Major City In Philippines Declares 'State Of Energy Emergency' Due To Soaring Fuel Prices

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

A major city in the Philippines is now under a State of Energy Emergency as its public transport drivers are reeling from the effects of exorbitant fuel prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

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The city council of Cagayan de Oro made the declaration just as the price of diesel- the primary fuel for public transport jeepneys and buses- breached P150 (Dh9.30) per litre. The city of more than 750,000 residents is the hub of northern Mindanao where majority of businesses and government offices are based.

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With the emergency declaration, the city government gains access to P441 million (Dh27.5 million) from its disaster response funds for distribution to transportation workers as fuel and food subsidies.

City leaders said P2,000 (Dh125) shall be distributed to select workers as initial cash assistance, alongside the P5,000 (Dh312.50) one-time cash assistance from the Philippine national government.

Council majority leader Edgar Cabanlas said the local government is also planning on similar assistance packages for persons with disabilities, solo parents, senior citizens, fishermen, and farmers if what remains of the city's emergency funds would allow.

In late March, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr placed the Philippines under a "state of national energy emergency". Various local government units declared similar status, including Sorsogon province and the municipalities of Bongao in Tawi-Tawi province and Ajuy in Iloilo.

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