Watch: Dubai Students Perform UAE National Anthem On Indian Instruments In Moving Tribute

Dubai-based art and culture studio Malhaar has released a moving new video that captures young Indian children performing the UAE National Anthem on traditional Indian instruments.

In the video, a group of young expat students - who call the UAE their home away from home - come together in a simple, intimate setting to perform a powerful instrumental rendition of the national anthem as an ensemble.

Their performance is rooted in Indian classical training, but the music they offer is a heartfelt salute to the country that has given their families opportunity, safety and a sense of belonging.

The children use Indian instruments such as harmonium, tabla and other melodic accompaniments, allowing the familiar strains of the anthem to emerge with a new texture and warmth.

Malhaar shared the video with a caption that showcases the spirit behind the project: "When young hearts come together, music becomes a bridge of unity and hope".

The caption also notes that the tribute is "an offering of harmony, friendship and shared cultural respect" and“reflects the deep bond between India and the UAE, as a message of peace, solidarity and hope in challenging times".

In a region defined by its multicultural fabric, this kind of artistic gesture becomes a reminder of how communities can coexist, celebrate one another.

Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, based in Dubai, has long been recognised as one of the UAE's premier hubs for Indian classical music and performing arts, training thousands of students across age groups.

Founded as a passion project, Malhaar has staged large-scale productions and curated community initiatives that bring Indian artistic traditions into dialogue with Dubai's diverse cultural landscape.

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