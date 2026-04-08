UAE Warns Of Global Health, Food And Environmental Risks Amid Regional Attacks

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The UAE has warned of global health, environmental and food system risks arising from ongoing regional attacks, as it addressed international leaders at the One Health Summit in Lyon, France.

Speaking at the summit convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, the UAE said the developments are affecting critical global systems linked to health, food and the environment.

On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention participated in the high-level gathering that brought together heads of state, more than 30 ministers, and major international organisations under a One Health framework.

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The summit marked the first time that heads of state and government were convened under this framework, bringing together global bodies including the World Health Organization, the World Organisation for Animal Health, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, alongside governments, scientists, private sector representatives and civil society groups.

Al Sayegh condemned the ongoing attacks affecting the UAE, the Gulf states and the wider region, stating:“the illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked attacks from Iran, encompassing over 2,700 drones and missiles, continue to exact a toll on human lives and livelihoods, critical civilian infrastructure, and the environment simultaneously.”

He highlighted that the health of people, animals and the environment are inseparable, noting that pressures on one system can quickly impact the others.

“These developments underscore the interconnected nature of human health, critical infrastructure, the environment, and global supply systems, and the need for a more integrated, prevention-focused approach to health security,” he said.

'A war against the health of every country'

“This is a war against the health of every country, every consumer, and every family that depends on affordable energy and food; against ecosystems that are being damaged; and against critical resources that we all share.”

Al Sayegh also highlighted the need to expand the scope of the One Health approach beyond zoonotic diseases to include environmental risks such as air pollution, which he described as a major driver of chronic disease and long-term health burdens globally.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing a more integrated, prevention-focused approach to health security, grounded in science, strong governance and international collaboration.

Al Sayegh joined heads of delegation including President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana, Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet of Cambodia, and Rachid Talbi El Alami, President of the House of Representatives of Morocco, at a lunch hosted by President Macron to advance cooperation on shared health priorities.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Sayegh held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations, including Indonesia, Italy, and the Republic of Korea, to strengthen cooperation across health and related sectors.

The UAE called on partners and participants to align around the One Health approach to protect and safeguard the health of humans, animals, and the environment, despite the current regional security situation and at a time when cooperation between nations is under strain.

Al Sayegh announced the UAE's endorsement of the One Health and Beyond Declaration and its collaboration with the One Health Centre of Excellence Global Network, reaffirming its commitment to advancing practical, implementation-focused solutions that integrate health, environment, and climate priorities.

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