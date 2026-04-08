UAE Lottery Announces Winning Numbers In First Wednesday Lucky Day Draw
- By: SM Ayaz Zakir
The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260408, held under the twice-weekly format on Wedneaday.
The winning numbers for the draw were:Recommended For You
Days: 4, 20, 17, 18, 9 and 19
Lucky Month: 1
Lucky Chance winners
As part of the Lucky Chance segment, three players won Dh50,000 each. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:
- AC0126170
CU7153459DD8006872
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players more chances to win under the updated format. The game features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and Lucky Chance prizes in every draw.ALSO READ
- UAE Lottery: Winning numbers in 43rd Lucky Day draw revealed UAE Lottery to hold Lucky Day draws twice a week; grand prize remain at Dh30 million
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