UAE Lottery Announces Winning Numbers In First Wednesday Lucky Day Draw

The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260408, held under the twice-weekly format on Wedneaday.

The winning numbers for the draw were:

Days: 4, 20, 17, 18, 9 and 19

Lucky Month: 1

Lucky Chance winners

As part of the Lucky Chance segment, three players won Dh50,000 each. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

AC0126170 CU7153459 DD8006872

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players more chances to win under the updated format. The game features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and Lucky Chance prizes in every draw.

UAE Lottery: Winning numbers in 43rd Lucky Day draw revealed UAE Lottery to hold Lucky Day draws twice a week; grand prize remain at Dh30 million