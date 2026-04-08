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UAE Lottery Announces Winning Numbers In First Wednesday Lucky Day Draw

UAE Lottery Announces Winning Numbers In First Wednesday Lucky Day Draw


2026-04-08 02:17:52
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players more chances to win
    By: SM Ayaz Zakir

    The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260408, held under the twice-weekly format on Wedneaday.

    The winning numbers for the draw were:

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    Days: 4, 20, 17, 18, 9 and 19

    Lucky Month: 1

    Lucky Chance winners

    As part of the Lucky Chance segment, three players won Dh50,000 each. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

      AC0126170

      CU7153459

      DD8006872

    Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players more chances to win under the updated format. The game features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and Lucky Chance prizes in every draw.

    ALSO READ
      UAE Lottery: Winning numbers in 43rd Lucky Day draw revealed UAE Lottery to hold Lucky Day draws twice a week; grand prize remain at Dh30 million

    MENAFN08042026000049011007ID1110958855



Khaleej Times

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