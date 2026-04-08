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Kuwait Intercepts 28 Drones, Reports Significant Damage To Power, Water Desalination Plants

Kuwait Intercepts 28 Drones, Reports Significant Damage To Power, Water Desalination Plants


2026-04-08 02:17:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait has announced that it was targeted by an intense wave of Iranian attacks beginning at 8am today, April 8, 2026, with 28 drones successfully intercepted.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on the same day by Kuwait's Ministry of Defense official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, via social media.

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The Kuwait Armed Forces said the hostile drones were aimed at vital oil and power installations in the southern part of the country, resulting in significant material damage to oil infrastructure, power plants, and water desalination facilities.

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The Peninsula

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