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GAUMONT: Statement Of Availability Of 2025 Universal Registration Document


2026-04-08 02:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statement of availability of Universal registration document

Neuilly-sur-Seine, April 8, 2026

Filing of the 2025 Universal registration document

Gaumont announces that on April 8, 2026, it filed its 2025 Universal registration document to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority).

The Universal registration document is available free of charge to the public at Gaumont's registered office, 30 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, upon request and can also be consulted on the company's website ( ) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers website ( ).

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Attachment

  • Statement of availability of 2025 Universal registration document

MENAFN08042026004107003653ID1110958841



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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