Trilio Joins Oracle Partner Network And Brings Cloud-Native Data Protection To Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trilio, a provider of cloud-native data protection solutions for Kubernetes environments, today announced it has joined the Oracle Partner Network (OPN). As part of this collaboration, Trilio has validated its platform to protect workloads running on Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE) and other Kubernetes distributions certified by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), including those from Red Hat, when deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

With this qualification, enterprises operating Kubernetes environments on OCI can implement Trilio to protect application data, configuration, and persistent storage across clusters. The integration supports backup, recovery, and migration workflows required to maintain operational resilience in production Kubernetes deployments.

Trilio is also now available through the Oracle Marketplace, allowing OCI customers to easily procure and deploy the solution to protect cloud-native workloads running in Oracle environments.

“Organizations are increasingly running mission-critical applications on Kubernetes within OCI,” said Rodolfo Casas, Director of Product at Trilio.“Joining the Oracle Partner Network and validating Trilio for Oracle Kubernetes Engine allows customers to implement consistent data protection across their Kubernetes environments while leveraging the scalability and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

Through the Oracle Marketplace listing, customers can deploy Trilio directly within OCI to safeguard Kubernetes applications running on OCI Kubernetes Engine (OKE), Red Hat OpenShift (OCP), and other CNCF-based distributions, enabling faster recovery, operational continuity, and stronger data resilience.

For more information about Trilio and its availability in the Oracle Marketplace, visit

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunities. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements the existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud.

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