Relief Rally Ahead Of Reality Investorideas

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Markets' relief rally based on the US-Iran two-week ceasefire is understandable but misplaced, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from deVere Group's

Brent crude has fallen around 15% in days to below $95 a barrel, reversing a sharp war-driven spike, while European equities have rallied aggressively. The Stoxx Europe 600 has climbed 3.8%, Germany's DAX is up 4.4%, and the FTSE 100 has gained 2.5% as investors rapidly unwind geopolitical risk positions.

The ceasefire remains conditional and time-limited, with both sides linking compliance to actions on the ground. Iran has stated it will allow two weeks of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries roughly 20% of global oil flows, while the US has paused strikes during the same period.

Complicating the picture further, there are ongoing reports of missile and drone activity involving Gulf states despite the truce, and Israel's military operations continue in Lebanon, highlighting that the broader regional conflict remains active beyond the US-Iran framework.

There are also growing indications that Iran is exerting selective control over passage through Hormuz, with some vessels reportedly facing conditions or additional costs tied to transit, reinforcing its leverage over global energy supply chains even during the ceasefire period.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has signalled a willingness to engage with Iran on nuclear material removal and has opened discussions around potential sanctions relief, which markets are interpreting as a pathway to a broader agreement.

The scale of the equity rally reflects how heavily positioned investors were for escalation.

As tensions ease even temporarily, capital has flowed quickly back into risk assets, particularly in Europe, which is highly sensitive to energy price movements.

Energy markets remain the critical transmission channel. Any disruption to flows through Hormuz, renewed attacks on infrastructure, or breakdown of the ceasefire could rapidly reverse the drop in oil prices and reignite inflation concerns globally.

The structural drivers of volatility across the Middle East remain in place, and the timeline for any lasting agreement remains uncertain.

Markets are celebrating a pause in hostilities, but the underlying conditions that drove oil higher and equities lower have not been removed. They have simply been deferred.

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