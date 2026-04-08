2026 Cryptocurrency Adoption Snapshot
|Country
|Stablecoin Need Score
|Stablecoin Access Score
|Stablecoin Readiness Index
|Argentina
|100
|68.1
|100.00
|United States
|22.1
|100
|98.66
|Netherlands
|36.2
|93.7
|98.43
|Australia
|37.3
|93
|98.22
|Singapore
|20.8
|99
|97.26
|Turkey
|89.7
|66.8
|94.85
|Spain
|35.9
|89.7
|94.71
|United Kingdom
|36.8
|86.9
|92.53
|Germany
|34.7
|87.3
|92.08
|Hong Kong
|20
|91.6
|90.28
You can find the full report findings with detailed calculations by following this lin.Argentina
- Inflation rate: 33.1% Currency volatility (compared to the US dollar): 16.1% Crypto adoption rank: 20th Digital payment involvement: 72.2% Financial account ownership: 81.7% Stablecoin readiness index: 100/100
Argentina's economy is in the best position to adopt stable digital currencies, with many residents already looking for alternative financial systems. Argentina experienced the strongest year-to-year inflation rate in the study, at 33.1%, signalling the instability of traditional financial markets. It is one of the reasons why Argentina is in the top 20 for crypto adoption in the world, and 1 in 7 residents are familiar with alternative types of payment.The US
The United States ranks second, with the most developed digital systems and financial services. America has the highest crypto access score on the list (100/100), 97.9% of adults here have financial accounts, and 92% tried digital payments. The US residents also feel the pressure of 2.4% inflation, which can be an additional reason to switch from traditional banking methods.The Netherlands
The Netherlands follows closely behind the US, with the same 2.4% inflation rate. The Dutch are still establishing crypto networks in the country, ranking 39th in the world for digital currency adoption. At the same time, the stablecoin transactions here are common, with $2.2 billion inflow and outflow in a year.Australia
In fourth place is Australia, almost matching the Netherlands for the stablecoin transaction levels. Almost $2B go in and out of the country each year, and Australians rank just above the Dutch for overall crypto adoption, with 38th spot. The country also has some of the highest financial preparedness rates in the world, with 98.5% of residents using digital payments, and 98% having access to financial services and accounts.Singapore
Singapore concludes the top 5 economies most prepared for stablecoin adoption, with $2.7 billion in stable digital transactions already. It also has one of the most stable and structured financial markets, with 87.4% of residents receiving or sending digital payments, while 97.8% are actively engaged in a financial and savings system.
A representative from DeCard commented on the study:
“In countries where inflation is on the rise and traditional markets don't provide financial stability, stablecoins are not about speculation. They offer a way to preserve everyday purchasing power and access to international markets. Rather than chasing outsized returns, the value lies in financial stability-ensuring people don't lose value overnight.”
Source:
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