New Mining Listing Gains - The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMCR)

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues a news and trading alert for newly listed The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMCR ).

The stock began trading today, Wednesday, April 8, 2026 on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "TMCR" following the effectiveness of its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The stock is currently at 16.25 USD

+1.25 (8.33%).

The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMCR ) is a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization. The company acquires and manages critical metals and mineral royalties, streams, and similar structured interests across the full value chain-supporting American defense, AI infrastructure, energy systems, and industrial capacity. TMCR's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production..

The company's royalty-based business model is designed to enable it to participate in the long-term potential cash flows and commodity upside of large-scale, strategically significant critical metals and mineral assets, with reduced exposure to operational, development, or environmental risks typically associated with resource production operations.

TMCR's portfolio is anchored by its sole royalty, a 2.0% gross overriding royalty (GORR) on the NORI polymetallic nodule deposit in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone controlled by TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC). The NORI deposit is believed to be one of the world's largest potential undeveloped nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese resources-four minerals required for energy demand, energy security, defense, infrastructure development, electrification, and advanced manufacturing. TMCR believes recent policy support by the U.S. government validates the importance of domestic critical mineral supply chains-all of which has the potential to enhance the long-term value of TMCR's NORI GORR.

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