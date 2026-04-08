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Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, chaired Wednesday the regular Cabinet meeting the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Cabinet appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and all countries that undertook mediation and good offices that contributed to reaching this truce, stressing the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and practices that undermine regional stability, respect for the sovereignty of states to ensure that such violations are not repeated, and to guarantee the security of maritime routes and freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with the rules of international law, in a way that contributes to maintaining the stability of the region and global supply chains Cabinet commended the results of the talks held by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi, and Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni, during their respective working visits to Doha. The Cabinet affirmed that the talks, which focused on developing the State of Qatar's relations with the two countries and on regional and international developments, have strengthened the existing bilateral cooperation with them across various fields the other hand, the Cabinet praised HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for honoring the winners of the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work in its first edition, in its various categories, which included the category of individuals, family, non-profit institutions, and the private sector, in the framework of His Highness's continuous support for pioneering initiatives that enhance the quality of life, enshrine the values of cooperation and solidarity, and develop and encourage the culture of social work in the State of Qatar Cabinet congratulated the winners of this prestigious award, which they richly deserved for their innovative community initiatives, their outstanding efforts in the field of corporate social work, their work in establishing and promoting its culture, and their valuable contribution to achieving one of the most important pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 Cabinet then reviewed the items on its agenda, approving a draft law on state property and referring it to the Shura Council draft law, prepared by the Ministry of Municipality, comes to replace Law No. 10 of 1987, with the aim of reorganizing public and private state properties within a unified and updated legislative framework that ensures their protection and good management, and enhances the efficiency of using state-owned assets, in a way that achieves the public interest, preserves public funds and protects them from encroachments, and links the management of these properties to the modern real estate registration system, in a way that keeps pace with the comprehensive urban development in the country draft law is also consistent with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), particularly with regard to enhancing the efficiency and transparency of government asset management, supporting institutional excellence, and developing the legislative framework regulating governance, in a way that contributes to the optimal use of state resources and creates a supportive environment for sustainable economic development Cabinet also approved two draft Cabinet decisions adopting the unified health procedures manual at border crossings in the GCC countries, and adopting the procedures manual for managing the strategic stock of medicines, serums, vaccines and medical supplies in the GCC countries two draft decisions, prepared by the Ministry of Public Health, aim to unify and integrate preventive and control health procedures at the border crossings of the GCC countries, protect public health, establish a unified and effective framework for managing the strategic stock of medicines and medical supplies in the GCC countries, and enhance preparedness to face health risks, in a way that supports the sustainability of medical supplies, and in line with the requirements of regional health security according to the best approved practices Cabinet decided to approve the draft memorandum of understanding regarding conducting political consultations on issues of common interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and making the appropriate decisions regarding them: the second semi-annual report on the progress made in implementing the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030, a report on the results of participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (Davos - January 2026), and a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Labour, in the 6th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour (Marrakesh - February 2026).
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