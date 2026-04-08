Telia To Deploy Seamless OS Following Acquisition Of Telness Operator

"For Seamless OS to be brought into an MNO environment such as Telia's is a defining moment for us. Our platform was initially developed and proven within Telness, enabling it to become one of Europe's most digitally advanced operators. With Telia's acquisition of Telness, the technology will continue to serve the end customers. Telness will retain its strong digital experience, with the added significant scaling and marketing capabilities that Telia brings," says Martina Klingvall, Founder and CEO, Telness Tech and Nordic Communications Group.

Telness has until now operated as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on Telia Sweden's mobile network. Following completion of the deal, Telness will continue to operate under its own brand as part of Telia's Swedish B2B-business. Next step in the process is for Telia to seek customary approval from the Swedish national authority, the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP), to close the transaction.

“Telness has made an impressive journey and has become a popular choice among small business owners and entrepreneurs, especially startups. This is the result of a strong digital-first operating model, powered by Telness Tech's technology platform Seamless OS, in combination with our national mobile networks. We are looking forward to helping accelerate Telness growth and strengthen our position in this exciting part of the Swedish B2B-market," says Fredrik Stenberg, Head of B2B at Telia Sweden.

Brand transition

As part of the transaction, Telia has acquired the Telness brand. Pending closing of the deal Telness Tech will initiate a rebranding process to change company name and visual identity and continue to operate as an independent technology company.

About Telness Technologies AB (Telness Tech)

Telness Techs' flagship product, Seamless OS, is a cloud-native platform that enables mobile operators and digital-first companies to launch and evolve mobile services through AI and automation. Originally developed within the Swedish operator Telness AB (Telness)-one of Europe's highest-rated mobile operators-the platform now powers more than 24 operators globally, supporting telecom companies across the U.S., Europe, and beyond in automating operations and delivering modern, digital customer experiences.

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