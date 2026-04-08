Service Demands Persist In Ajloun: Health, Water, Roads, And Education In Focus On“Midani

MENAFN - Amman Net) The second episode of the“Midani” program, broadcast on Radio Al-Balad, focused on following up on the outcomes of the recent dialogue session held in Ajloun Governorate, highlighting the status of essential services and the progress of government projects in the sectors of health, water, roads, and education, amid continued public demands for improvement and faster implementation.

The episode comes as part of ongoing efforts to monitor commitments announced during the previous government visit to the governorate. The follow-up indicated progress in some projects, while others continue to face challenges related to slow implementation and pending administrative and technical procedures.

In the health sector, the Director of Al-Iman Hospital in Ajloun, Dr. Abdulkhaleq Ziadah, stated that the hospital has recently witnessed improvements in the quality of healthcare services, including the development of several departments and the introduction of electronic systems aimed at enhancing efficiency and facilitating procedures for patients. He noted that efforts are underway to expand available medical specialties; however, a key challenge remains the shortage of certain critical specializations, particularly in cardiology and neurology, which requires further support in specialized medical staffing.

For his part, the Director of Ajloun Health Directorate, Dr. Mohammad Manawaf Al-Tahan, explained that work is ongoing on several healthcare projects across the governorate, including the construction of new health centers in different areas to expand service coverage. He added that while some of these projects have already entered the implementation phase, others are still undergoing procedural steps, affirming that these centers will be equipped with qualified medical staff and modern equipment upon completion.

In the education sector, the Director of Education in Ajloun, Mr. Khaldoun Jweid, pointed out that efforts continue to build new schools and complete ongoing projects as part of a broader plan to improve the educational environment. He emphasized that these projects aim to reduce classroom overcrowding and minimize reliance on rented school buildings.

The episode also addressed the water sector, where participants stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of key projects, particularly those related to sewage networks and water supply lines, especially in underserved areas. Discussions also highlighted recurring issues related to road rehabilitation following excavation works, which remains a common concern among residents.

Regarding infrastructure, the program discussed traffic congestion within Ajloun city and the need for practical solutions to ease it, in addition to calls for completing strategic road projects that would improve connectivity across the governorate.

On the tourism front, the episode underscored the importance of investing in Ajloun's natural assets by enhancing tourism infrastructure, particularly accommodation facilities and supporting services, to strengthen the governorate's appeal as a tourist destination and support the local economy.

Participants agreed that while tangible progress has been made in certain areas, several challenges remain, including delays in implementation and the need for greater resources and coordination. They stressed the importance of continued follow-up and collaboration among relevant الجهات لضمان تحقيق الأهداف المرجوة.

The program is prepared and presented by Mamdouh Al-Hanahneh and aims to monitor the implementation of government commitments on the ground, while fostering dialogue between officials and the public on key service and development issues.