Domestic Violence Hotline In Zurich Sees Strong Demand
-
Deutsch
de
Zürcher Hotline für Opfer von Gewalt wird“rege genutzt”
Original
Read more: Zürcher Hotline für Opfer von Gewalt wird“rege gen
“Many women then go on to seek help,” Fehr said in the interview, published on Wednesday. The telephone service has been run by Victim Counselling Zurich since November 1, 2025.More More Demographics Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats
This content was published on Nov 22, 2023 Switzerland is internationally known for its low crime rate, but when it comes to domestic violence, women in the country face a different situation.Read more: Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment