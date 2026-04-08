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Domestic Violence Hotline In Zurich Sees Strong Demand

Domestic Violence Hotline In Zurich Sees Strong Demand


2026-04-08 02:07:51
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Zurich's hotline for victims of violence is being“well used”, according to the Cantonal Justice Director Jacqueline Fehr. Demand is particularly high at night, she told the Tamedia group. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Domestic violence hotline in Zurich sees strong demand This content was published on April 8, 2026 - 11:30 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Zürcher Hotline für Opfer von Gewalt wird“rege genutzt” Original Read more: Zürcher Hotline für Opfer von Gewalt wird“rege gen

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“Many women then go on to seek help,” Fehr said in the interview, published on Wednesday. The telephone service has been run by Victim Counselling Zurich since November 1, 2025.

More More Demographics Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

This content was published on Nov 22, 2023 Switzerland is internationally known for its low crime rate, but when it comes to domestic violence, women in the country face a different situation.

Read more: Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the

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