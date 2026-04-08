Swiss Public Broadcaster Posts CHF 2.9M Loss
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La SSR a enregistré une perte de 2,9 millions de francs en 2025
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Read more: La SSR a enregistré une perte de 2,9 millions de francs en
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La Sociedad Suiza de Radio y Televisión registra unas pérdidas de 2,9 millones de francos suizos
Read more: La Sociedad Suiza de Radio y Televisión registra unas pérdidas de 2,9 millones de francos s
Overall, the SBC, Swissinfo's parent company, finished the year with an operating result of CHF1.56 billion, down CHF2.9 million on 2024. Income from licence fees fell by CHF33.4 million, while advertising revenue dropped by CHF4.1 million.More More Swiss Politics Six takeaways from Switzerland's media licence fee battle
This content was published on Mar 8, 2026 The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation has weathered another challenge to its licence fee. But the broader struggle over public broadcasting has yielded few winners - except one.Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland's media licence fee b
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