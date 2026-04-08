Swiss Public Broadcaster Posts CHF 2.9M Loss

Overall, the SBC, Swissinfo's parent company, finished the year with an operating result of CHF1.56 billion, down CHF2.9 million on 2024. Income from licence fees fell by CHF33.4 million, while advertising revenue dropped by CHF4.1 million.

This content was published on Mar 8, 2026 The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation has weathered another challenge to its licence fee. But the broader struggle over public broadcasting has yielded few winners - except one.