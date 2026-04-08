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Swiss Public Broadcaster Posts CHF 2.9M Loss

Swiss Public Broadcaster Posts CHF 2.9M Loss


2026-04-08 02:07:51
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) posted a loss of CHF2.9 million ($3.7 million) last year, largely because of weaker income from radio and television licence fees and advertising. Rising operating costs also weighed on the result, the company said on Wednesday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss public broadcaster posts CHF 2.9m loss This content was published on April 8, 2026 - 11:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr La SSR a enregistré une perte de 2,9 millions de francs en 2025 Original Read more: La SSR a enregistré une perte de 2,9 millions de francs en Español es La Sociedad Suiza de Radio y Televisión registra unas pérdidas de 2,9 millones de francos suizos Read more: La Sociedad Suiza de Radio y Televisión registra unas pérdidas de 2,9 millones de francos s

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Overall, the SBC, Swissinfo's parent company, finished the year with an operating result of CHF1.56 billion, down CHF2.9 million on 2024. Income from licence fees fell by CHF33.4 million, while advertising revenue dropped by CHF4.1 million.

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This content was published on Mar 8, 2026 The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation has weathered another challenge to its licence fee. But the broader struggle over public broadcasting has yielded few winners - except one.

Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland's media licence fee b

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