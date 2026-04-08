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Forests Store Up To 30% Of Winter Snowfall, Swiss Study Finds

Forests Store Up To 30% Of Winter Snowfall, Swiss Study Finds


2026-04-08 02:07:50
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Forests hold on to around 20-30% of winter snowfall, playing a key role in how much water is available later on. Researchers at the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) have been looking into how this process works. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Forests store up to 30% of winter snowfall, Swiss study finds This content was published on April 8, 2026 - 14:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Wälder speichern im Winter bis 30 Prozent der Schneemenge Original Read more: Wälder speichern im Winter bis 30 Prozent der Schnee

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The study, published on Wednesday, finds that forests do more than just hold on to snow: they also affect how it melts. Both the structure of the forest and the shape of the land play an important role.

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