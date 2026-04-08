Forests Store Up To 30% Of Winter Snowfall, Swiss Study Finds
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Wälder speichern im Winter bis 30 Prozent der Schneemenge
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Read more: Wälder speichern im Winter bis 30 Prozent der Schnee
The study, published on Wednesday, finds that forests do more than just hold on to snow: they also affect how it melts. Both the structure of the forest and the shape of the land play an important role.More More Glaciers & permafrost The beneficial effect of avalanches on Alpine glaciers
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