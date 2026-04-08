Webinar: Iran Ceasefire What Next For Markets And The Economy?
Oil prices have tumbled on news that the United States and Iran have agreed to an initial two-week ceasefire, potentially allowing energy flows to resume through the Strait of Hormuz. Risk assets have surged, and rate hike expectations have been pared back. But needless to say, the situation remains both uncertain and fragile.
Join ING's economists and strategists for their first take on what the news means for the global economy and financial markets.
They'll discuss:
How quickly energy flows can resume through the Strait of Hormuz, and the scenarios for the second quarter
The impact of the conflict so far on global supply chains and global growth
How high inflation is likely to rise and whether central bank rate hikes are back off the table
Whether bond yields have further to fall
The direction for EUR/USD and scenarios for FX markets
Speakers
Carsten Brzeski (Global Head of Macro Research)
Ewa Manthey (Commodities Strategist)
Chris Turner (Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE)
Michiel Tukker (Senior UK & Eurozone Rates Strategist)
James Smith (Developed Markets Economist)
Details
Date: Thursday 9 April
Time: 0900 BST/1000 CEST
The webinar will last 30 minutes and will feature a Q&A session at the end.
The event will take place online, and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A joining link will be emailed following registration, and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
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